Bonnie Blue, the 26-year-old adult star at the centre of a string of public scandals, has claimed 'the justice system is a little bit loose' after prosecutors dropped a public decency charge linked to a stunt outside the Indonesian embassy in London.

The news came after Bonnie Blue — real name Tia Billinger — was told she would no longer face court action over allegations she had 'simulated a sex act' in Great Peter Street, Westminster, in December. She had been due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on a charge of outraging public decency, but the case has now been discontinued.

Bonnie Blue Case Dropped After Indonesian Embassy Incident

The alleged incident outside the Indonesian embassy happened on the same day Blue returned to the UK from Bali, where she had been arrested and banned from the island for ten years. Local authorities there claimed she had filmed a sex game with 17 male tourists that could cause 'public unrest.' That episode helped propel her from niche online notoriety into something closer to tabloid fixture, with her subsequent movements tracked across social media and the press.

In London, police and prosecutors accused her of an obscene stunt on the pavement near the Indonesian mission, saying she appeared to be engaging in a lewd act in public. The charge of outraging public decency is a serious one, typically reserved for behaviour deemed grossly offensive to bystanders. Had it gone ahead, the case at Westminster Magistrates' Court would have offered one of the first formal legal tests of her increasingly provocative public persona.

Instead, the file has quietly shut. There has been no statement from the Crown Prosecution Service or the Metropolitan Police spelling out the reasoning. Without that, it is impossible to know whether the evidence was judged too weak, whether public interest considerations weighed against a trial, or whether something else was at play. Nothing is confirmed on that front, so any attempt to explain the decision is, for now, speculative.

Blue, however, has seized on the outcome in precisely the way that has made her such an uncomfortable fit for the usual moral outrage cycle.

'Loose' Justice And Masked Men: Bonnie Blue Taunts Critics

Within hours of learning the charge had been dropped, Bonnie Blue posted a new Instagram video that managed to be both celebration and provocation. In the clip, she stands flanked by a group of men in blue ski masks — a now-familiar motif in her content — addressing a woman she identifies only as 'Emily.'

'Hey Emily, the justice system is a little bit loose, just like your holes,' she says, before delivering the punchline: 'Which is why me and all these men managed to slip straight out.' At one point she draws attention to what appears to be an ankle tag on one of the masked men beside her, as if to underline the brush-with-the-law theme.

The identity of 'Emily' is not explained. Followers have been left to fill in the gaps themselves, and Blue has not clarified whether the name is a private dig, a fictional device or part of an ongoing feud. One commenter wrote: 'She does come out with the funniest sentences lowkey.' Another, apparently taken aback, said: 'wtf I thought you only did this with me.' A third hailed her as an 'Absolute queen.'

Not everyone was amused. In a nod to her recent claim that she is pregnant, one user replied: 'Bro please for the babies sake, stop it.' That pushback points to the line she is now treading: an online brand built on extreme sexual bravado colliding with the expectations that tend to come with pregnancy, even for those who have never sought public approval.

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Earlier this week, she poured more fuel on that tension. In a separate Instagram video, again filmed with her entourage of blue-mask-clad men, she compared being 12 weeks pregnant to her work in explicitly graphic terms. 'I have just been for my 12 week scan,' she said, before adding: 'but I find that taking their 12 inches harder than carrying a baby for 12 weeks.' The men erupted into cheers on cue.

Bonnie Blue has chosen to turn a narrowly avoided court appearance into content. Her suggestion that 'the justice system is a little bit loose' lands somewhere between gloat and criticism, depending on how generously you read it. She offers no reflection on why the case collapsed, nor any sign that she intends to retreat from the kind of material that drew police attention in the first place.