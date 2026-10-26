Dylan Sprouse has uncovered an unexpected pattern in his family tree that could make his relatives' history even more fascinating: seven sets of twins across four generations. The discovery has prompted fresh curiosity about whether the actor and his wife, model Barbara Palvin, could one day welcome twins of their own.

The former The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star shared the surprising revelation during an October episode of his Wildmen podcast. He explained how researching his ancestry led him to discover connections between his parents' family lines that he had never known about.

Dylan Sprouse and his twin brother, Cole, have been familiar with twin life since birth. However, the actor said he had previously believed that the family history of twins came primarily from his mother's side. His recent investigation suggested that the pattern was more complicated than he had imagined.

Dylan Discovers Seven Sets of Twins in His Family

While researching his ancestry through the genealogy service Ancestry, Sprouse began contacting relatives he had never met, particularly on his father's side of the family. He discovered that branches of his family had lived in California during the Gold Rush and had become connected through marriage in the late 19th century. Those branches later diverged before apparently coming together again through his parents' marriage.

The actor became particularly suspicious after learning that his father's uncles were identical twins. 'I'd only ever thought that identical twins or twins in general came from my mom's side of the family, which we have seven sets of twins in four generations,' Sprouse explained on the podcast.

He joked that the family connections might explain why twins appeared so frequently in his ancestry. 'The reason why we have a lot of twins is that it's the same family!' he said.

Dylan later contacted Cole to share his findings, but his brother reportedly had little interest in examining the family tree. According to Dylan, Cole looked at the information, said he was not interested and ended the call.

Could Barbara Palvin and Dylan Have Twins?

The discovery has prompted some fans to wonder whether Sprouse and Palvin could welcome twins in the future. The couple married in 2023 and recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sylvie.

However, a family history containing multiple sets of twins does not guarantee that a future pregnancy will involve twins. The likelihood depends partly on the type of twins involved. Identical twins generally occur when a single fertilised egg splits into two embryos, a process that is largely unpredictable. Fraternal twins develop when two eggs are fertilised during the same pregnancy, and the likelihood can be influenced by inherited tendencies towards releasing multiple eggs.

Because Sprouse's discovery includes both a history of twins on his mother's side and identical twin relatives on his father's side, it does not establish that he and Palvin are especially likely to have twins themselves. The couple have not announced plans to have another child or suggested that they are hoping for twins.

The Actor's Family Discovery Goes Viral

Sprouse's revelations attracted attention not only because of the number of twins in his family but also because of his humorous reaction to the connections between his parents' ancestral lines. He jokingly described himself and Cole as 'children of incest' after realising that their family branches had apparently intersected more than once across generations. The remark was made in a humorous context and should not be treated as proof that his parents were closely related.

Cole also reacted to the headlines surrounding his brother's discovery, joking on social media that no amount of media training could prepare someone to encounter such a headline first thing in the morning.

For now, Dylan's research has provided an entertaining glimpse into the family's past rather than a prediction about its future. Whether he and Palvin ever welcome twins remains unknown, but the actor's discovery has certainly given fans another unusual detail to discuss.