Earth has temporarily captured a tiny asteroid known as 2026 QQ8, but astronomers expect it to slip free by early 2027. Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky discovered the object in August 2026, although orbital reconstructions suggest its temporary capture began in April.

The International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center later established that it was natural rather than artificial debris. Its departure could occur in December or January, although the precise date remains uncertain.

The discovery offers an opportunity to understand how small asteroids briefly become Earth's satellites.

The object was initially tracked as Sar2901 while astronomers investigated whether it was a natural space rock or material left behind by human activity. Its identity was resolved only after additional observations, making the discovery more than a routine asteroid sighting.

Why Mini-Moon 2026 QQ8 May Leave Earth by Early 2027

Orbital calculations indicate that Earth's gravity captured 2026 QQ8 in late April, several months before its discovery.

Unlike the Moon, the asteroid is not expected to remain a lasting companion. Researchers forecast that it will cease to be temporarily bound to Earth around December 2026 or January 2027, while continuing to orbit the Sun.

The European Space Agency (ESA) estimates that the asteroid measures approximately 1.4 to 3 metres across, based on its brightness and assumed reflectivity. It is too faint for the naked eye and beyond the reach of typical amateur telescopes.

ESA predicts a close approach on 13 December 2026 at approximately 1.35 million kilometres from Earth's centre, more than three times the average Earth-Moon distance. That forecast does not establish the exact date of its departure.

The object is not listed among ESA's identified impact risks.

How Astronomers Identified Mini-Moon 2026 QQ8

Sárneczky's August discovery prompted further observations because the object's origin was initially uncertain. Astronomers needed a longer record of its movement to distinguish a natural asteroid from artificial debris.

Additional telescope observations extended that record, enabling researchers to examine how sunlight affected the object's trajectory. This effect, known as solar radiation pressure, helped the Minor Planet Center rule out an artificial origin.

The centre published observations and orbital information in circular MPEC 2026-U95 on 29 October. In its newsletter the following day, it described 2026 QQ8 as 'most likely a temporary mini-moon of Earth'.

What Mini-Moon 2026 QQ8 Reveals About Earth's Visitors

Earth has temporarily captured other small asteroids, including 2006 RH120 and 2020 CD3. Such objects can follow looping paths around Earth before escaping its gravitational hold.

Researchers have suggested several mini-moons might be present simultaneously, although this remains a model-based estimate rather than a confirmed count.

The discovery also illustrates the difficulty of detecting extremely small objects. By the time 2026 QQ8 was spotted, calculations suggest it had already spent months under Earth's gravitational influence.

Further observations could help astronomers refine predictions about its departure.

Another encounter is possible decades from now. ESA's orbital calculations predict a further Earth approach in December 2058, although that does not mean the asteroid will be captured again. For now, researchers have an opportunity to follow a temporary visitor whose stay is approaching its end.