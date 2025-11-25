For decades, Eddie Murphy has commanded the global stage with an explosive charisma and a legendary, multi-layered talent. But now, as a new documentary streams, insiders claim the public is only getting half the story.

According to RadarOnline, people close to the comedy legend say that a crucial and defining aspect of his private world—an intense, lifelong germaphobia—was deliberately excluded from the new project.

While the Netflix documentary, Being Eddie, offers an intimate look at the star's rise and career, sources suggest the comedian's extreme aversion to germs has been a defining, yet carefully concealed, part of his personal and professional life for decades.

This alleged omission has raised eyebrows, with claims that Murphy's preoccupation with cleanliness shapes his world in ways that are 'more intense than the public realises.'

In fact, the new documentary actually features Murphy opening up about dealing with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as a child, though he didn't recognise it as a mental illness at the time.

He recalled checking the gas on the stove repeatedly every night, forcing himself to stop when he later realised it was a form of mental illness.

He admits that the compulsions haven't completely dissipated, saying, 'I check the gas every night, still. But every now and then, I'll check it twice, and say 'No, motherf---er, you ain't starting that s--- again. Take your ass to bed''.

The Private World of Eddie Murphy: Cleanliness, Control, and The Omissions

Edward Regan Murphy, born on 3 April 1961, in Brooklyn, New York, grew up to become one of the most successful and influential actors, comedians, and singers of all time. He began as a stand-up comic before gaining global fame for his critically and box-office acclaimed film roles.

Murphy has received numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award (for Dreamgirls), a Grammy Award (for Best Comedy Recording in 1983), and an Emmy Award (for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2020). He also had nominations for an Academy Award (for Dreamgirls) and a BAFTA Award (for Shrek).

He has been honoured with prestigious lifetime achievement awards, including the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2015 and the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2023.

Despite this public acclaim, insiders quoted in the report claim he maintains a very private world of meticulous cleanliness, strict personal boundaries, and routines. His routines allegedly include limiting contact with physical surfaces and other people.

Sources close to the star suggest his germaphobia is 'more intense than the public realises,' with one insider stating that 'He's not normal, not in the way people think. His routines are exact, controlled and absolutely non-negotiable.'

The documentary, Being Eddie, was designed to document Murphy's unprecedented rise from stand-up prodigy to box-office powerhouse. It reportedly focuses on his cultural impact, comedic genius, and enduring legacy.

However, insiders close to the film suggested that producers were wary of including material that might alter the public perception of the renowned actor-comedian. While the film did include his recollections of childhood OCD, the more extreme, modern-day germaphobia was reportedly left out, despite its role in shaping his personal life.

The Enduring Legacy of Eddie Murphy: Icon Status Unaffected

The speculation surrounding his personal quirks has done little to slow the comedian's impressive career trajectory.

With new projects in development, continued fan adoration, and renewed media visibility, Eddie Murphy remains an imposing entertainment figure whose influence crosses generations. His films have grossed over $3.8 billion in the US and Canada box office and over $6.7 billion worldwide.

To date, Murphy has made no public comment on the claims of his extreme germaphobia, and the documentary's producers have not commented on their editorial decisions regarding the omission of this detail.

Whether the exclusion was intentional to protect his image, or simply deemed irrelevant to a career retrospective, ultimately seems secondary to his status. If he is a 'cleanliness worshipper,' as some suggest, it doesn't detract from his artistic impact.

Whatever his private rituals may be, Eddie Murphy will always remain an icon in the industry.