Elon Musk has backed calls to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO after a petition drew more than 165,000 signatures by Monday, 16 November, The Guardian reported.

The campaign follows Huang's resignation four days earlier.

Nvidia said on 12 November that its co-founder had stepped down after 33 years in charge. The board appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress interim CEO while seeking a permanent successor.

The departure came amid reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving Alice Huang, whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of links to Chinese intelligence. Those allegations remain unproven, and Beijing has rejected them.

Musk Supports Petition as NVIDIA Employees Seek Huang's Return

'A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I'm signing it too,' Musk wrote on X on Friday, 13 November, according to The Washington Post.

The open letter asks Nvidia directors to 'bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts.' Organisers also want Huang to receive a fair hearing and the board to explain its decision.

Organisers say the campaign is independent of Huang and Nvidia. Signatories' identities and employment affiliations are not independently authenticated, making the figures an indication of reported support rather than a verified employee vote.

According to reports, more than 7,500 self-identified Nvidia employees are among the signatories, roughly 18 per cent of the company's workforce.

Other supporters reportedly include Epic Games chief Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator president Garry Tan and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick

Investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker have also urged directors to keep their options open. Separately, the Financial Times reported that Huang had discussed a potential comeback with confidants. An ally reportedly proposed rallying technology executives and approaching the White House. No reinstatement agreement has been announced.

Nvidia's independent inquiry predates the petition. On 8 November, the board said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised. Two days later, it named Joon H. Kim and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct the investigation.

Washington Questions Nvidia's Leadership and China Chip Sales

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent opposed an internal succession on Sunday, urging Nvidia to seek an outside CEO. He told Fox News the company needed a 'dramatic shake-up'.

Bessent also questioned whether Nvidia had adequately enforced US restrictions on advanced AI-chip exports to China. He sought answers from the board and its outside counsel within 10 days, but no formal legal deadline was announced. His concerns do not establish an export-control violation.

President Donald Trump authorised sales of Nvidia's H200 chips to China in late 2025, although tighter restrictions remained on more advanced hardware.

Separately, lawmakers have sought information about the administration's knowledge of Huang's reported relationship with Alice Huang. He has agreed to appear before three congressional committees; hearing dates remain unconfirmed.

Megaspeed International, where Alice Huang previously worked, said on Sunday, 15 November, that it was a 'legitimate and lawful business'. It said she left in August 2025. The Guardian reported nearly $5 billion (£3.8 billion) in Nvidia hardware purchases over three years. The purchases do not establish wrongdoing.

Nvidia will report quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 17 November. Kress is scheduled to provide written commentary ahead of an investor call as the board's leadership decision remains unresolved.