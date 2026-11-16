A Reliance Industries-linked company paid $11.5 million to Donald Trump's business for property development arrangements before the US president's administration granted the Indian conglomerate a licence to buy Venezuelan oil directly, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest.

The payments were made in 2024 and 2025 by Reliance 4IR Realty Development, a real estate arm of the Indian conglomerate. They covered licensing arrangements for proposed projects in Mumbai and Hyderabad. In February 2026, Washington authorised Reliance to purchase Venezuelan crude without violating US sanctions. No evidence has established that the payments influenced the decision.

Reliance Paid Trump's Company $11.5M for Property Projects

According to the watchdog organisation Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Reliance 4IR Realty Development paid Trump's company $10 million in development fees in 2024 under a licensing agreement for a Mumbai project. A further $1.5 million was paid in 2025 for another development in Hyderabad. Neither deal had been formally announced.

US Grants Reliance Licence to Buy Venezuelan Oil

On 13 February 2026, the US granted Reliance Industries a general licence to purchase Venezuelan oil directly, according to two sources familiar with the decision cited by Reuters. The authorisation covers the purchase, export, and sale of Venezuelan-origin oil that has already been extracted, including its refining. Reliance had applied for the licence in early January.

The decision followed the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US forces earlier that month. Washington subsequently signalled plans to ease restrictions on Venezuela's energy sector, including to facilitate a $2 billion oil supply deal and a proposed $100 billion reconstruction programme.

Reliance had previously been a regular buyer of Venezuelan crude but stopped purchases in early 2025 because of US sanctions. Earlier in February 2026, it bought 2 million barrels from trader Vitol. Direct access could help Reliance replace Russian supplies with discounted Venezuelan crude. The company operates two refineries with a combined capacity of about 1.4 million barrels per day.

Venezuelan Oil Offers Alternative to Russian Supply

The licence came as India faced pressure to diversify its oil imports amid trade negotiations with Washington. Trump removed a 25% punitive tariff on India earlier in February and said New Delhi would buy more oil from the US and potentially Venezuela. Indian refiners, including Reliance, were avoiding Russian oil purchases for April delivery. The shift could help India secure a trade agreement with Washington while giving Reliance another source of crude.

Reliance Deal Adds to Scrutiny of Trump's Foreign Business Interests

In an investigation published on 5 November 2026, CREW identified at least five instances in which Trump administration decisions benefited foreign companies or governments with links to the president's financial interests.

Other examples included $12.5 million in payments from Emirati property developer DAMAC Properties to Trump's companies during his first year back in office, and a $500 million investment by a company backed by UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Trump's family-linked cryptocurrency business.

CREW also highlighted US approval of advanced NVIDIA chips for UAE businesses, including G42, chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon. Its investigation further examined Saudi Arabia's plans for Trump-branded developments and the US approval of F-35 fighter jet sales to the kingdom. The organisation also noted Trump's September 2026 announcement that he would remove a 10% tariff on Irish whiskey, although negotiations were still ongoing.

The cases involve different commercial and political circumstances. In Reliance's case, the property payments preceded the Venezuelan oil licence, but no evidence has established that the payments influenced Washington's decision.