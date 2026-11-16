Denny's has reversed its decision to remove a commemorative plaque honouring former NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang from the California restaurant where the technology giant was conceived.

The reversal came just a day after the display disappeared amid controversy surrounding Huang's departure from NVIDIA and reports linking him to a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

Denny's Reverses Decision to Remove Huang Plaque

The plaque was removed from the Denny's restaurant at 2484 Berryessa Road in San Jose, California, on Thursday, 12 November. The move attracted attention because of the restaurant's longstanding association with Huang and NVIDIA, which he co-founded in 1993.

An employee confirmed that the plaque had been taken down the previous evening. However, Denny's headquarters subsequently announced that the tribute would be restored, maintaining that the restaurant's connection to the technology company deserved recognition.

Chief people officer Fasika Melaku told SFGATE on 14 November: 'We're reinstalling the plaque recognizing the conversations at Denny's that helped launch NVIDIA.'

The commemorative display, installed in September 2023, read: 'The booth that launched a $1 trillion company. Congrats NVIDIA! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world?'

The company explained that Huang had started his working life as a dishwasher at Denny's before returning years later with his co-founders to discuss the idea that eventually became NVIDIA.

How Huang's NVIDIA Story Began at Denny's

The restaurant's connection with Huang goes back more than three decades. He started working for Denny's at the age of 15 in Portland, Oregon, taking on duties as a dishwasher, busboy and waiter.

Huang later returned to Denny's in a very different capacity. In 1993, he and fellow engineers Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem met at the San Jose Denny's to discuss their plans for a new technology company. NVIDIA was officially established on 5 April that year, initially focusing on graphics chips for computer gaming and 3D applications.

Huang returned to the restaurant in September 2023 for the plaque unveiling, which celebrated NVIDIA reaching a $1 trillion (£756 billion) market valuation. The occasion was attended by then-Denny's chief executive Kelli Valade.

Denny's also marked the milestone by launching a competition called the Trillion Dollar Incubator, offering a $25,000 (£18,900) prize for the winning business idea. In 2025, the chain introduced a limited-edition menu item called 'NVIDIA Breakfast Bytes', featuring pancakes and four sausage links inspired by Huang's reported breakfast preferences.

Huang's Departure Sparks Controversy Beyond NVIDIA

The plaque controversy unfolded during a turbulent period for NVIDIA. Reports surrounding Huang's alleged extramarital relationships and a woman suspected of having connections to Chinese intelligence raised questions about corporate governance and national security.

Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, while NVIDIA's board announced an investigation into reports that he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The allegations involving the woman, identified in reports as Alice Huang, have not been established as fact. NVIDIA's board said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised.

The controversy also put NVIDIA's leadership structure under scrutiny after Huang's 33-year tenure. The company has become one of the world's most valuable businesses, driven largely by demand for its AI chips.

Denny's has not explained who ordered the plaque's removal or whether it was linked to the allegations. Its reversal allows the restaurant to preserve its historic ties to NVIDIA despite the controversy surrounding Huang.