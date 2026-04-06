Nicki Minaj raised eyebrows this week by promoting Elon Musk's AI tool, Grok, on his social platform X. On Thursday, Minaj shared a playful post about trying Grok Imagine's Easter templates, captioning her post: 'New Grok Imagine Easter template. First week on the job and it's Easter. Which one of these cute cards do I send my new co‑workers?'

The rapper's post did not go unnoticed by Grok creator himself, Musk, who quoted and replied 'Try the Easter templates on Grok Imagine.'

Try the Easter templates on Grok Imagine https://t.co/a9JIAuhQ9a — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2026

Nicki Minaj Warming Up to Republicans

While she didn't explicitly endorse Musk in her post, the timing of her post fuelled speculations of a possible friendship. After all, this isn't the first time Minaj has surprised the public by appearing to side with right‑leaning figures.

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In late 2025, she appeared at the conservative AmericaFest event organised by Turning Point USA, where she praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance as 'role models' for young men. The move marked a surprising shift given her earlier criticisms of Trump, and her LGBTQ+ fans.

Her comments didn't stop there. Minaj also defended Trump's stance on issues like religious freedom, particularly in response to violence against Christians in Nigeria, and expressed admiration for how he had been treated by critics, framing it as something she personally connected with.

Online, she has called herself one of Trump's 'number one fans' and rallied her followers to support Republican priorities like the SAVE America Act.

Musk and Minaj are Both Trump Supporters

Minaj's seeming friendliness with a Republican‑leaning figure like Musk isn't as far‑fetched as some think.

Her praises for the president's leadership are a shift that has surprised fans who knew her earlier for more progressive activism, including opposition to family separations at the US–Mexico border and support for movements like End SARS against police brutality in Nigeria.

In interviews, Minaj has said her growing involvement in politics stems partly from how she perceives Trump has been treated in the media. She told a podcast audience that she relates to what she sees as relentless criticism of Trump, saying she understands that feeling from her own career. She has described herself as someone who 'got tired of being pushed around' and asserted she won't back down from speaking out.

Minaj has publicly said one of the reasons she shifted toward the Republican Party was how California Governor Gavin Newsom handled repeated swatting incidents at her home. Swatting is when someone makes a fake emergency call to send armed police or SWAT teams to a person's address. Minaj says that in several cases over the past few years, false calls sent police to her Hidden Hills residence, even once when her young child was inside.

When she asked for help, Newsom reportedly did not respond to her pleas for help. She has said that Democratic officials, including Newsom, ignored her requests for protection, focusing on other issues instead. Nicki publicly criticised Newsom on social media for not taking action and has mocked him with nicknames and jokes over how he prioritised other topics instead of her safety concerns.

Taken together, these moments show that Minaj is no longer just an entertainer commenting casually on politics. She has repeatedly used her platform to amplify issues and leaders associated with the right. That makes the idea of her promoting Musk's AI—a figure closely tied to Republican and MAGA circles—less of an outlier and more part of a continuing trajectory in her public voice.