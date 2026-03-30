On X in late March 2026, Erika Kirk and Elon Musk were dragged into a viral dispute that appears not to have occurred. Claims that Kirk had demanded Musk remove comedian Druski's satirical video and had separately criticised Grok for misidentifying her were based on fabricated posts rather than any verified statement from Kirk herself.

The false claims took off after Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, uploaded a two-minute sketch to X on 25 March 2026. The clip, titled How Conservative Women in America Act, shows him in prosthetics, a blonde wig, blue contact lenses and a white trouser suit, leaning into a character many viewers immediately associated with Kirk, the chief executive of Turning Point USA and widow of Charlie Kirk.

The sketch moves through a mock press conference on Iran, a faith segment with a Bible in hand and a drive-through order for something organic, before landing on a line about protecting 'all white men in America.' By then, it had already started doing what platform comedy now does best, travelling fast, flattening nuance and inviting audiences to mistake performance for confession.

Grok's Public Misfire

The oddest part of the story was not the parody itself but what happened once Grok entered the frame. A user posted a still from the video and asked the chatbot to identify the person pictured. Grok did not recognise Druski. Instead, it identified the figure as 'Erika Kirk, the actress/comedian starring in Druski's satirical skit,' and praised the performance as 'spot-on' while describing the character as 'over-the-top.'

That answer spread quickly and for a while probably did more to deepen the confusion than the sketch ever could. It reportedly drew more than 111,000 likes, a number that gives a misleading answer the sheen of authority. The problem is clear: Druski is a man in costume.

Grok saw a wig, contact lenses, heavy styling and stage prosthetics and still identified a real public figure with complete confidence. The lesson is unmistakable. AI does not merely make mistakes; it can make them in a voice that sounds irritatingly certain.

The Real Plot

Fabricated screenshots began circulating on X, each one designed to draw Kirk and Musk deeper into a row neither appears to have joined. One fake post claimed Kirk had lashed out at Grok in blunt terms, saying, 'Fix your damn AI,' before adding, 'Your bot just looked at a wig, bad contour, blue contacts and a skit costume and decided it was Erika Kirk.' Another alleged post, even more widely shared, claimed Kirk had appealed directly to Musk to remove the video after it had supposedly humiliated her before millions.

That post used the language of outrage with almost theatrical precision. 'I am not exaggerating when I say this man has now racked up over 150 million views humiliating me, mocking me and turning me into a global joke,' the fabricated message read.

'This is disgusting, defamatory and degrading. Remove it!' Attached to it was an alleged Musk reply insisting X would not remove 'lawful content just because it offends someone.' It was a neat little drama. It was also fake.

None of those exchanges has been verified. In fact, the available evidence points the other way. Details accompanying the viral claim show Kirk's account had not been updated since 21 March, placing her alleged posts before Druski uploaded the video on 25 March. That alone should have slowed the story, but online it rarely does.

Kirk has made no public comment on the skit, Grok's error or the screenshots put into circulation under her name. Musk has not commented on Druski's video in any verifiable way either. Another rumour claiming Kirk had sent Druski a cease and desist letter has also been debunked.

What remained, once the noise fell away, was a familiar mess. A comic sketch went viral, a chatbot mistook parody for reality, and fake posts did the rest, leaving Kirk to absorb the trolling for a confrontation that, by all available evidence, never took place.