Donald Trump urged conservative influencer Erika Kirk to sue comedian Druski over a viral parody video during an Easter lunch at the White House, telling her in front of guests; 'I think you should sue them... You ought to sue... Sue their a-- off,' as the room broke into laughter and applause.

The president's remarks, aimed squarely at Druski, have thrown fresh fuel on a culture-war row already raging online over the skit, which caricatures Kirk and has clocked more than 180 million views on X.

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

The news came after days of bitter argument about the clip, titled How Conservative Women in America Act, in which Druski, real name Drew Desbordes, appears in a blonde wig, white suit and heavy make-up, mimicking the polished aesthetic of prominent Republican women.

The character is widely understood to be modelled on Kirk, who has built a profile in right-wing circles through social media, faith-based content and appearances alongside her late husband, conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

In the sketch, Druski's character swans through staged public appearances and domestic scenes, preening for cameras and delivering syrupy lines about religion and politics. The parody is broad and obviously performative, but it landed in a particularly raw moment. Kirk is, by most accounts online, still grieving her husband, and that context has shaped much of the backlash.

Charlamagne & Andrew Schulz praise Druski for being one of the FUNNIEST skit makers since Dave Chappelle and say Erika Kirk should be mad at people comparing her to Druski’s character rather than at him 😭🔥👀



“why y’all think it’s me, I’m getting on ozempic immediately if I was… pic.twitter.com/39Ut3Kt1v7 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) April 5, 2026

Some viewers treated the Druski video as just another internet roast. Others saw something uglier. One critic wrote that 'this woman is (still) grieving,' arguing the timing made the mockery gratuitous rather than clever. Senator Ted Cruz went further, dismissing the skit as 'beneath contempt,' a weighty phrase from a politician who usually relishes jousting with pop culture.

Druski, Erika Kirk, Donald Trump And A Viral Flashpoint

Druski is no stranger to provocation. His sketches often dance on the edge of the acceptable, leaning into stereotypes and discomfort to push a joke over the line. A previous skit in which he donned so-called 'white-face' to lampoon a NASCAR fan triggered its own round of outrage, as critics accused him of double standards on racial caricature. Fans, predictably, insisted it was satire doing what satire has always done.

Read more Donald Trump Lambasted: 'Anti-Christ' Row Erupts as POTUS Likens Himself to Jesus at Easter Lunch Donald Trump Lambasted: 'Anti-Christ' Row Erupts as POTUS Likens Himself to Jesus at Easter Lunch

This time, the focus is not just the humour but the target. Erika Kirk, positioned by conservative media as a wholesome, faith-driven figure, has become a kind of avatar for a certain slice of Republican womanhood.

Druski's exaggerated version of her, the cosmetic gloss, the pious soundbites, the curated domesticity, hit a nerve among supporters who view criticism of her as proxy contempt for their entire social world.

Into that stew walked Donald Trump. His decision to publicly press Kirk to 'sue their a-- off' did not emerge from nowhere. Rumours had already been circulating on social media that she was weighing legal options, with claims that cease-and-desist letters had been dispatched to Druski or his team. Those claims have since been flatly denied.

Trump tells Erika Kirk to sue Druski:



"They're so jealous of Erika. I said, you ought to sue their you, I can say you're not allowed to say this. You have to be nicer. Sue their ass off." pic.twitter.com/mSVoZsXLMC — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 1, 2026

A representative for Druski told Newsweek that 'any claim that a cease and desist was issued to Druski is absolutely false,' pushing back against the narrative of looming legal warfare. For now, at least, there is no confirmed lawsuit, no verified legal letters and no public sign that Kirk herself has made a formal move against the comedian.

Legal Lines, Free Speech And Political Theatre

'The 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects core political speech and social commentary,' said Robert McWhirter, a constitutional lawyer and author of Fixing the Framers' Failure. 'Americans always have the right to criticise politicians and public figures; that does not change just because Druski's parody of Mrs. Kirk happens to be funny.'

In other words, if Erika Kirk were to follow Trump's advice and sue, she would be running straight into one of the strongest legal shields in American public life, the protection of political satire. Courts have long treated parody of public figures, however caustic or tasteless, as part of the democratic rough-and-tumble rather than something to be policed on feelings.

Trump himself has never seemed especially conflicted about blurring those lines. He has regularly singled out entertainers, late-night hosts and journalists by name, railing against what he depicts as 'unfair' or 'nasty' satire. Those clashes, in turn, have become part of his political brand, reinforcing his image among supporters as a man at war with a sneering cultural elite.

Now, by calling out Druski in a room full of allies and cameras, he has pulled a relatively niche internet fight into the broader spectacle of Trump-era politics.