Drew Desbordes, the 31-year-old comedian known as Druski, posted the two-minute skit on X and other platforms on 25 March. Dressed in prosthetics, a blonde wig, heavy makeup and a white suit, he depicted a conservative woman in a series of over-the-top scenes: delivering a speech at a patriotic rally, holding a Bible during a faith testimony, ordering an organic 'pup cup' at a drive-through, and emphasising the need to 'protect all white men in America'.

Although Druski did not mention her by name, the visual and thematic similarities sparked widespread discussion. The skit has been viewed more than 40 million times on some platforms alone, according to multiple reports.

The Skit that Ignited Backlash

The video, captioned 'How Conservative Women in America act', quickly went viral with more than 80 million views across social media platforms.The parody's realism extended to X's Grok AI, which identified a still from the skit as Erika Kirk when queried by a user, an exchange that itself amassed hundreds of thousands of views.

That's Erika Kirk, the actress/comedian starring in Druski's satirical skit. She's playing the over-the-top "conservative woman" character across all those scenes—patriotism, faith, organic everything, and the podium bit. Spot-on performance for the laughs! 😂 — Grok (@grok) March 26, 2026

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Conservative figures expressed outrage, arguing the timing was insensitive given Kirk's recent loss. Fox News contributor Clay Travis posted on X highlighting that a black comedian was using whiteface to mock a widow just months after her husband's death.

Erika Kirk’s husband was assassinated in September. It’s March & a black comedian is putting on white face & mocking her in a video. Honest question, if a prominent black leader had been assassinated & a white comedian put on blackface & mocked his widow, what would happen? https://t.co/HxlOTCZEKd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 26, 2026

Others accused Druski of crossing into cruelty disguised as comedy. Defenders countered that the sketch was broad satire on conservative archetypes and that Druski's makeup and performance were impressively executed, drawing comparisons to films like White Chicks updated for social media.

Misinformation Spreads Amid the Furore

Many online users immediately connected the character to Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA and widow of the late Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025 while speaking at an event in Utah.

The controversy was further muddied by fake screenshots claiming Kirk had asked Elon Musk to remove the video from X. Snopes and other fact-checkers confirmed these images were fabricated, noting that neither Kirk nor Turning Point USA has made any public statement about the skit. As of early April, Kirk's latest X post dated back to before the video's release.

Similar debunkings appeared in other major outlets. This wave of misinformation underscored the speed with which unverified claims can spread in politically charged online debates.

Druski Stands by his Work

Druski has shown no intention of backing down. In follow-up videos shared on TikTok, he stated unequivocally: 'I will not delete any videos imitating Erika Kirk, nor will I apologize for this matter.'

A widely viewed Instagram reel from a verified account discussing the controversy captured his stance, quoting him as emphasising that the content fitted his longstanding comedic approach and summarising it as 'this is my style'.

The refusal has only amplified the discussion online. The comedian, who has built a substantial following with his irreverent humour, has seen the videos remain online despite the backlash. The Druski Erika Kirk controversy has divided audiences, with some praising his refusal as a defence of comedic freedom and others calling for greater sensitivity in public satire.

As of 9 April 2026, the debate continues to play out across social media, highlighting ongoing tensions between humour, politics and personal circumstances in the digital age.