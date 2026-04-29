Erika Kirk is fighting a two-front war, and her authority over one of America's most powerful conservative organisations hangs in the balance.

Since assuming the CEO role at Turning Point USA following the assassination of her husband Charlie Kirk on 10 September 2025, Erika Kirk has faced relentless scrutiny from inside and outside the conservative movement. Owens used to work for Turning Point USA and described her relationship with Charlie Kirk as akin to that of a 'brother and sister'.

In the months since his death, she has pushed conspiracy theories about his murder and made unfounded fraud allegations about TPUSA's finances, which Erika Kirk now runs. Now, a viral comedy skit has added a new and visceral dimension to the crisis, one that has drawn in the President of the United States and exposed the deep fractures within the American right.

Candace Owens' Conspiracy Crusade Against Erika Kirk

The feud between Owens and Kirk did not begin as one. Owens initially expressed love and sympathy for Erika Kirk after Charlie's death, describing her as a loving wife. Her initial suspicion was focused on other TPUSA figures. But as weeks passed and the theories expanded, Erika Kirk herself became the target.

In December 2025, the two women met for what Owens described as a 4.5-hour conversation in Nashville. By Owens' own account, Erika Kirk came prepared to debunk specific claims, bringing phone records and having Owens speak to a lawyer to explain how the investigation would proceed through court. The meeting changed nothing.

By February 2026, Owens had escalated to full-scale production. She released the first hour-long episode of a new video series titled 'Bride of Charlie', which promised to unearth secrets from Erika Kirk's past relevant to her stewardship of the conservative nonprofit. Owens heavily implied Israeli government involvement in Charlie's death, a theory Israeli officials have denied and which the FBI has said is unsupported by any evidence, and in multiple episodes suggested that Erika Kirk had conspired with TPUSA leaders and foreign governments to have her husband killed.

She also, according to Slate, speculated that Erika had groomed and sexually harassed a 15-year-old girl, and alleged her work with a charity in Romania was a front for child sex trafficking. No evidence was produced for any of these claims.

TPUSA responded by sending Owens a cease-and-desist letter. The conservative establishment reacted with unusual unity. Erika Kirk's own public response was brief and deliberate. Speaking at a CBS News town hall with editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, Kirk was asked what she wanted to say to Owens and others making unfounded claims about her husband's assassination. Her answer was a single word: 'Stop. That's it. That's all I have to say. Stop.'

Druski's Viral Parody And The Right-Wing Fallout

While Owens prosecuted her conspiracy campaign, a comedy skit was quietly building into a cultural firestorm of its own. In late March 2026, comedian Drew Desbordes, widely known online as 'Druski', posted a sketch titled 'How Conservative Women in America Act', in which he appeared as a white woman with a blonde wig and heavy makeup. The video went ultra-viral, amassing over 400 million views across major social media platforms.

The skit mirrored a number of Erika Kirk's real public appearances with notable precision. Druski's character walked onto a stage with pyrotechnics, echoing the fireworks at Charlie Kirk's memorial, and paraphrased Kirk's own words from a press conference, staring directly into the camera to say 'I serve a righteous God, and that is why we say our prayers.' On 11 March 2026, Kirk had appeared alongside Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and told an audience: 'Don't let anyone disenfranchise you because you're a young man, especially a young white male man.' Druski's character delivered a near-identical line in his mock press conference, drawing the comparison tighter still.

The reaction on the right was swift. Conservative critics flooded the comments section calling the skit 'disgusting' and 'too far', pointing out that Charlie Kirk had been assassinated just six months earlier. Fox News contributor Clay Travis posted on X: 'Erika Kirk's husband was assassinated in September. It's March and a Black comedian is putting on whiteface and mocking her in a video.' Druski's former TPUSA colleague Candace Owens, however, laughed at the skit on her show. 'This is how everybody's feeling,' Owens said. 'It's not left or right. It's like everyone's united.'

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

Trump Steps In, Druski Refuses to Yield

The skit's reach extended all the way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. During a White House Easter lunch on 1 April 2026, President Trump spotted Kirk in the audience, greeted her warmly, then veered off script to address the controversy. 'They're so jealous of Erika,' Trump said, before adding: 'You ought to sue. I can say it, you're not allowed to say this, you have to be nicer, sue their ass off.' His remarks drew laughter and applause from the assembled guests.

Kirk herself adopted a posture of studied indifference. At a TPUSA-backed forum at George Washington University on 2 April 2026, she told the crowd: 'There will be people that are like, 'Did you see what they're saying about you on X?' I'm like, 'No, quite frankly, I don't have time. And actually, quite frankly, I really do not care.''

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Druski, for his part, subsequently hinted at a follow-up skit targeting Vice President JD Vance, escalating the confrontation further after Vance publicly criticised the original parody. Whether or not that skit materialises, the damage to TPUSA's image is already quantifiable. Chapter leaders have resigned, attendance at tour events has collapsed, and the organisation's most prominent public face is simultaneously battling a conspiracy podcaster, a viral comedian, and a restless donor base, all while navigating a war footing at the White House that has consumed the attention of the conservative movement's most powerful allies.

Erika Kirk built her public identity on the premise that she does not care what people say about her, but everything happening around her suggests the noise is growing too loud to ignore.