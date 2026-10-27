Elon Musk has warned that falling birth rates could eventually erase entire countries and cultures, responding to fertility statistics shared on X on Monday, 26 October 2026.

The Tesla chief executive's warning focused on Italy and Japan, where women averaged approximately 1.14 children in 2025.

The comments followed an X post by @IterIntellectus examining how persistently low fertility could shrink successive generations. Musk responded with a stark prediction about the consequences for national populations and cultural identities.

'It means entire countries and cultures will go extinct forever,' Musk wrote.

It means entire countries and cultures will go extinct forever — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2026

Elon Musk Warns Fertility Decline Could Erase Countries and Cultures

The original post argued that many people underestimate the long-term consequences of declining fertility because population changes unfold over generations.

It cited a fertility rate of 1.14 children per woman, suggesting that successive generations could become substantially smaller if that figure remained unchanged.

The example also claimed that a population could eventually produce a generation 84% smaller than the original.

That calculation illustrates a hypothetical scenario rather than a confirmed prediction. Actual population changes depend on mortality, migration, life expectancy and future fertility patterns.

Nevertheless, the underlying concern is supported by demographic evidence.

Italy's national statistics agency, Istat, reported that the country's fertility rate fell to 1.14 children per woman in 2025, down from 1.18 in 2024.

The agency recorded 355,772 births last year, a decline of 3.8% compared with 2024.

Japan also recorded a fertility rate of approximately 1.14 in 2025, according to international demographic comparisons.

Why Elon Musk Believes Population Decline Threatens Civilisation

Musk has repeatedly argued that declining birth rates represent a serious long-term challenge to economic growth and social stability.

During a 2021 interview at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit, he described falling fertility as one of civilisation's greatest risks.

'There are not enough people. I can't emphasize this enough, there are not enough people,' he said.

He subsequently warned that civilisation could crumble unless birth rates increased.

His concerns centre partly on shrinking working-age populations, which could leave fewer taxpayers supporting growing numbers of retirees.

Smaller workforces may also place pressure on healthcare systems, pensions and economic productivity.

Yet population decline does not automatically mean cultural extinction. Migration, changing birth rates and government policies can substantially alter demographic projections.

Elon Musk's Warning Raises Questions About Future Generations

Italy's latest demographic figures demonstrate the complexity of the problem.

Despite falling births, Istat reported that the country's overall population remained relatively stable in 2025 because immigration offset much of its natural population decline.

That distinction matters when assessing Musk's prediction.

A falling fertility rate indicates fewer births per woman under current conditions. It does not establish when, or whether, an entire country or culture might disappear.

Musk's latest remarks nevertheless continue a long-running argument that governments should take declining fertility more seriously.

Italy's preliminary figures for January to July 2026 suggest the downward trend has continued, with fertility estimated at 1.13 children per woman.