Donald Trump told a heckler to go home after the protester demanded the release of the Epstein files and shouted an insult about his White House ballroom at a Mississippi rally. The interruption in Corinth on 26 October prompted boos before the heckler was escorted out.

The encounter drew approving responses from Trump's critics on X, including a suggestion to buy the heckler a beer and George Conway's joke about a Nobel Prize.

The exchange interrupted a campaign appearance intended to bolster Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

Trump Heckler Demands Release of Epstein Files

The protester moved across the arena towards the end of Trump's speech, which had lasted more than an hour, shouting for him to 'release the Epstein files'.

The demand accompanied the ballroom insult, although the available accounts do not identify which documents the person wanted released.

The heckler shouted, 'Shove that ballroom up your fat a**', drawing boos from the crowd. Trump responded, 'Oh, go home!', before repeating, 'Go home. Go home.'

🚨HOLY SH*T someone buy this Trump heckler in Mississippi a beer!!!



"SHOVE THAT BALLROOM UP YOUR FAT ASS!!" pic.twitter.com/S2ylU5XXEK — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 27, 2026

The heckler was escorted out, and Trump told the crowd: 'You know they're paid protesters?' He claimed, without providing evidence, that they received $250 (about £186), adding: 'They think it's Soros.'

Why Trump Was Campaigning in Mississippi

Trump appeared at Crossroads Arena to support Hyde-Smith as Republicans sought to turn out voters in the final days before the election.

She was seeking another term against Democratic challenger Scott Colom and independent candidate Ty Pinkins, with the rally forming part of Trump's wider campaign schedule.

'I'm here because Cindy's doing great, but I just got to make sure. I can't take a chance,' Trump told the crowd, explaining his decision to campaign in a state that had backed him in three presidential elections.

Trump Rallies Support for Cindy Hyde-Smith

Hyde-Smith remained the favourite, but Colom's challenge had attracted attention beyond Mississippi as Republicans worked to defend their position before the midterms.

Colom was also spotted at the rally site, where he said he wanted to hear what was on Trump supporters' minds.

The campaign setting explains why the president was addressing supporters in Corinth, rather than appearing at an event focused on the ballroom or Epstein-related documents.

The interruption briefly shifted attention away from his electoral message and towards the protester's demands.

Online Praise Includes Beer and Fundraising Suggestions

Derrick D. Brown called the heckler a 'patriot', while another user, posting as @EyeKimYouLeeSuh, praised the interruption as the 'quote of the month'.

Papo suggested starting a fundraiser for the protester, although the comment did not announce an active campaign.

Anna Komsa praised the heckler in a reply to Brian Krassenstein's post about the rally, writing: 'That heckler deserves a beer and a million retweets.'

Dave Meyler suggested turning the words into merchandise, asking: 'Can we make shove that ballroom up your a** T-shirts, please?'

That heckler deserves a beer and a million retweets. pic.twitter.com/JjGG6S5CQK — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐨𝐦𝐬𝐚 🇪🇺🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@Tweet4AnnaNAFO) October 27, 2026

Jamie Kay joked that the insult 'might be the most constructive feedback Trump has received on his building plans'.

TexasBlue challenged Trump's payment allegation, writing: 'They're always paid protestors???? Like no one hates his dumb a** for free'.

Conway joined the praise with the line: 'If only there were a Nobel Prize for heckling'.

His joke accompanied the beer and T-shirt suggestions as critics celebrated the interruption online.

The approving posts contrasted with the boos directed at the protester inside the arena. They capture responses from individual accounts, rather than a representative picture of public opinion about the president or the protest.