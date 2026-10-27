The White House has denied Beatrice Keul's allegation that President Donald Trump raped her at New York's Plaza Hotel in November 1993.

'None of these allegations are true,' a spokesperson told TMZ on Tuesday, 27 October 2026. The denial followed a report released the previous day by Democratic staff on the House Judiciary Committee.

The report recounts Keul's interviews with committee staff about a beauty pageant organised during Trump's years as a property developer.

It also places her allegations within the Democrats' wider scrutiny of Jeffrey Epstein and Trump's past association with him. Keul's account remains contested and has not resulted in a criminal charge against Trump.

Beatrice Keul Describes Alleged Encounter at the Plaza Hotel

The report identifies Keul as 24 and working in modelling and financial services when she attended the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant.

According to the report, event promoter Jill Harth recruited her for the November 1993 event in New York and Atlantic City. Keul said she met Trump during a press luncheon at the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time.

During their conversation, Keul alleged, Trump offered to help arrange a US visa and admission to New York University. She said he referred to modelling agent Paolo Zampolli as someone who could assist with the visa.

The report does not establish that either promised arrangement was made. Keul also told committee staff that Epstein approached her after her conversation with Trump.

She said he made similar offers of assistance and invited her to a gathering at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Her account places Epstein at the pageant, but does not allege he was inside the suite during the reported assault.

Later that day, Keul said, a representative for Trump invited her upstairs to meet him privately. Believing the invitation concerned her career and education, she said she entered a hotel suite.

She alleged that Trump grabbed her from behind and raped her, tearing her dress and leaving her bleeding and bruised.

Keul described the alleged assault as 'brutal'. She said Trump subsequently repeated his offers concerning her visa and university admission and asked her to remain silent.

According to her account, he told her 'the show must go on'.

Keul said she completed the pageant in a frightened 'daze' before returning to Switzerland. She claimed her passport had been taken on arrival and that she hesitated to ask for it before the competition ended.

The report does not identify who took the document. She said she subsequently declined another Trump-sponsored pageant in Hawaii.

Months later, Keul alleged, Trump telephoned her in Switzerland and again offered assistance with a visa and university admission. She said she refused.

White House Denies Beatrice Keul Allegation as Earlier Account Resurfaces

Keul had previously described the 1993 hotel encounter in an October 2024 interview with the Daily Mail. At that time, she alleged that Trump kissed and groped her and tried to lift her dress.

She said she managed to stop his advances, a materially different account from the rape allegation reported in 2026.

The Democratic staff report acknowledges the earlier account in a footnote. It says Keul had previously described talking Trump down during an attempted rape, rather than disclosing the additional details presented now.

The report does not explain why her description changed, and the difference does not establish which account is accurate.

Responding to the report, a White House spokesperson told TMZ that none of the allegations were true. The spokesperson characterised the Democrats' work as a political attempt to distract from Trump's achievements.

The statement also asserted that Trump expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club and had been exonerated of wrongdoing related to him.

Those are the White House's positions, not findings reached by the Democratic staff report. The report, meanwhile, advances serious accusations that have not been tested in a criminal trial concerning Keul.

TMZ reported that Trump had never been arrested or charged in connection with her allegation. The staff report explicitly says its account of Keul's alleged assault relies solely on weeks of discussions with her.

It includes photographs Keul supplied showing her with Trump at the pageant, but those do not establish what happened inside the suite. Nor does her reported meeting with Epstein establish that he participated in the alleged assault.

The disagreement now rests on a newly published allegation, Keul's earlier public description and the White House's categorical denial.

The Democratic staff report sets out what she says happened but is not a judicial finding. No medical records independently establishing the alleged injuries are published in the report.