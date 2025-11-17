Priscilla Presley's new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis,has triggered a fierce backlash within the Presley family, with Elvis Presley's first cousin, Donna Presley, accusing her of rewriting history and tarnishing the legacies of both Elvis and the late Lisa Marie Presley.

In a seven-minute video posted on her official YouTube channel, Donna delivered an emotional rebuke, calling the book 'disgusting' and warning that it misleads readers about Elvis's final years.

The video has quickly intensified long-standing tensions over who controls the narrative surrounding the Presley legacy.

Donna Presley Says 'The Time for Silence Is Over'

Donna Presley, daughter of Elvis's late aunt Nashval Presley Pritchett, expressed deep frustration over what she called Priscilla's attempt to cast herself in a favourable light while dismissing the experiences of others.

'The time for silence is over,' she said in the video, quoting coverage by Yahoo Entertainment. According to Donna, Priscilla cannot speak with authority about Elvis's final years because she wasn't there.

Her sharpest criticism focused on Priscilla's portrayal of Elvis as a 'raging drug addict' and the memoir's alleged effort to undermine Lisa Marie's recollections of childhood trauma. Donna described the book as 'a pack of disgusting falsehoods' and accused Priscilla of severely damaging the family's trust.

Backlash Intensifies Over Lisa Marie's Memory

Much of the public anger stems from the timing of the memoir, released less than two years after Lisa Marie Presley's death in January 2023. Donna suggested Priscilla's actions were opportunistic and deeply hurtful, telling NewsBreak that the move amounted to 'a betrayal of the highest form'.

The Presley family has a long history of internal disputes, particularly around control of Elvis's estate and decisions involving Graceland. Donna's decision to speak publicly signals a significant departure from the family's typically private approach to conflict, particularly in relation to Lisa Marie's reputation.

Priscilla's Memoir: A Divisive Portrait

Softly, As I Leave You was marketed as an intimate look at Priscilla's life after Elvis died in 1977. However, critics argue that the book veers into revisionist territory, painting a version of events that contradicts accounts from other family members and insiders.

In the memoir, Priscilla reportedly downplays her estrangement from Elvis in his final years and questions Lisa Marie's recollections of her childhood. These claims have been met with fierce resistance from those who were close to the singer during his final days.

Fans React as Family Rift Goes Public

The controversy has sparked intense debate across social media, with many Elvis fans voicing support for Donna Presley's stance. Some have accused Priscilla of capitalising on Elvis's name, while others maintain she has a right to tell her story.

The fallout has overshadowed the memoir's release and reignited the long-running question of who should shape Elvis Presley's legacy—those who were closest to him, or those who remain most visible in the public eye.