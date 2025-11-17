If your Instagram and TikTok feed is not occupied with the videos and edits of Luc Besson's Dracula: A Love Tale, you might be living under a rock because the latest vampire film is the new obsession of the internet.

Released first in France on 30 July 2025, and now expanding globally, the film reframes Dracula not as a monster but as a man trapped in a centuries-long quest for love. As the US and UK prepare for their respective releases, audiences want to know where to watch it and what exactly sets this version apart.

For US Viewers: A Cinemas Only 2026 Release

American audiences will have a clear route to Dracula: A Love Tale. According to the latest reports, a wide theatrical release on 6 February 2026, handled by Vertical Entertainment, has been announced.

That's the start and end of the confirmed US plan for the moment. No streaming window has been announced, no early access, and no festival premieres have been shared for now.

Where to Watch in the United Kingdom

The UK is expected to receive the film earlier than the US. According to reports, Dracula: A Love Tale is scheduled to premiere at the Soho Horror Film Festival on 21 November 2025, shown at the Coldharbour Blue Cinema in Brixton.

For home viewers, the film becomes widely accessible much sooner than in North America. It is available for digital purchase from 1 December 2025, followed by a DVD and Blu-ray release on 22 December 2025. This gives UK audiences the earliest opportunity outside mainland Europe to see the film without attending a festival screening.

A Love Story Buried Inside a Vampire Myth

According to reviews, Besson's take is rooted firmly in the tragic threads of Bram Stoker's novel. Hence, the basic setting remains the same in which Prince Vladimir of Wallachia becomes Dracula only after losing his wife, Elisabeta. That grief carries him through 400 years of searching for her reincarnation, creating vampiric helpers along the way and even crafting a perfume meant to draw her back to him.

That search leads him to Jonathan Harker, whose fiancée, Mina, appears to be the woman he has been waiting for. Once he confirms her identity, he leaves Harker imprisoned, strengthens himself through the blood of nuns, and heads for Paris. With the help of Maria, one of his followers, he brings Mina back to Wallachia, where she asks him to turn her so they can remain together.

Several critics have labelled it as tragic and firmly centred on longing rather than shock.

Casting Choices That Explain the Film's Mood

The film stars Caleb Landry Jones as Dracula, marking the second collaboration between him and director Luc Besson, who previously worked together on Dogman. His previous credits include films such as Get Out, Byzantium, Nitram, Stonewall, and Harvest, among others.

The rest of the cast includes Zoë Bleu as Elisabeta / Mina, Christoph Waltz as the Priest, Ewens Abid as Jonathan Harker, Matilda De Angelis as Maria and more.

In interviews, Besson has also said the 'love story' inside Stoker's novel is what he wants to highlight, arguing that early readers paid more attention to the fantastical elements because film and special effects didn't exist at the time.

With gazillions of screen adaptations of Dracula that exist to date, the expectations are high with Besson's take on the gothic and period drama.