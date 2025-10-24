A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to pay a $27.55 bill at a diner, claiming that her 'husband', rapper Eminem, would take care of it. The incident took place on Monday, 20 October 2025, at Darrell's Dog Gone Good Diner in Silver Springs, just outside Ocala.

According to a report from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Jennifer Kleber ordered a soda, two entrées, and a chocolate milk before informing staff she had only $10.

When she was confronted, she reportedly told officers that her 'spouse', Marshall Mathers, known globally as Eminem, would cover the rest. She also insisted that the superstar had paid her bill before and would do so again because 'he has unlimited money'.

Officers arrested Kleber on charges of defrauding an innkeeper after she refused to settle her tab. She was taken into custody and has since been banned from all Darrell's Dog Gone Good Diner locations and will be charged with trespassing if she returns.

Radaronline.com was able to talked with Charlie Hazens, a staff member of the restaurant, via phone. Hazens claimed that the staff still found the weird ordeal hilarious.

Hazens said that Kleber appeared intoxicated or under the influence during the incident. She recalls that Kleber had also walked out of a sister location a few days earlier without paying, though that time she did not mention Eminem.

The staff member added that as Kleber was being escorted out in handcuffs, she reportedly repeated her claim about being Eminem's wife, and that the musician had always 'picked up (her) tab', and she 'expected him to do the same' because 'he has unlimited money'.

The diner's management has stated plans to pursue legal action to recover the unpaid amount from both incidents.

'Food and a Show': Restaurant Has Always Had Sketchy Customers

Darrell's Dog Gone Good Diner is no stranger to eccentric patrons. Staff describe the restaurant, located next to a budget motel, as a hotspot for unpredictable customers.

Hazens explained that the staff are used to strange encounters. 'We kind of figured it was a crazy person because we always have crazy people come up here all the time. So it wasn't like shocking, but it was funny', she adds as she recalled the Kleber incident.

She also revealed that the diner's location often attracts questionable characters from the nearby motel. 'A lot of sketchy people come out of that motel and come here', Hazens shared.

'We've had a shootout here before. We had somebody come in here and try to kick our door down', she adds. 'It's always something at Darrell's. Everybody says they come in for lunch and a show.'

The Real Woman in Eminem's Life

While the Florida diner incident drew attention for the bizarre claim, Eminem is not married. Reports indicate that the rapper has been romantically linked to Katrina Malota, a stylist and makeup artist based in Michigan.

Malota has worked with Eminem for years, handling his hair and grooming for photo shoots and music videos. Outside her work with the rapper, she also styles other high-profile artists, including 50 Cent, Robin Thicke, and Snoop Dogg.

The pair have kept their relationship private, and neither has publicly commented on its status. Eminem's last known public relationship was with Kim Scott, which ended in 2006.