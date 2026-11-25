In England, up to 20 million households will receive £100 towards their energy costs from January 2027 as councils prepare to deliver a one-off payment through the council tax system.

Guidance published by the government on 24 November 2026 asks councils to begin payments on 4 January 2027. The Household Energy Payment covers eligible households in council tax bands A to D. The scheme will remain open until the end of May 2027.

Around 13 million households should receive the money automatically in their bank accounts where their council holds verified direct debit details. They will not need to apply.

Councils will contact other eligible households, including those that do not pay council tax by direct debit. They can provide their bank details to receive a transfer or choose to have the £100 credited to their council tax account.

Who Qualifies Beyond Council Tax Payers?

Some households that do not pay council tax can still qualify. These include eligible homes receiving Local Council Tax Support and properties occupied solely by under-18s, qualifying students, someone who is severely mentally impaired or a qualifying dependent relative. Households in properties brought into bands A to D through a Disabled Band Reduction can also qualify.

People can check their property's band through the government's council tax checker. However, checking the band alone does not establish whether a household meets every eligibility condition.

Households in bands E to H generally fall outside the main payment scheme. Councils will, however, receive a separate £100 million discretionary fund to support vulnerable households facing higher energy costs that might miss out on the main scheme.

Each council will determine its own eligibility criteria, allowing support to be directed towards people facing particular financial pressures, including larger families, pensioners living in larger properties and people in houses in multiple occupation.

The government says the main scheme will cover around 80% of households in England. It is also expected to reach 88% of households in the bottom three income deciles. Scotland and Wales have confirmed plans to introduce equivalent or similar schemes using additional funding, while each devolved government will decide how to use its allocation.

Why the Payment Is Being Made Now

The £100 payment is intended to cushion households as a new energy price cap takes effect in January. Chancellor John Healey announced the measure in his October budget amid concerns about rising energy costs linked to international events. The Independent also reported that the government's council tax band checker briefly went offline following the budget announcement.

The wider Household Energy Payment package is valued at £2.6 billion, including funding for devolved governments. The budget also announced an increase in the Bank Corporation Tax Surcharge, with banks facing an additional three percentage points, taking the rate from 3% to 6% for 15 months from January 2027.

Other support includes more than £50 million in targeted help for low-income rural households relying on heating oil and a £150 Warm Home Discount for around six million households receiving means-tested benefits. Eligible people receiving certain benefits or Support for Mortgage Interest may also receive £25 for each qualifying seven-day period of cold weather between 1 November 2026 and 31 March 2027.

The government plans a publicity campaign across radio and digital channels explaining how households can check their eligibility and when to expect the payment. It also encourages households to compare energy tariffs and consider switching providers if they can secure a better deal.