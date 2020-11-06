Sam Smith is back with their third studio album "Love Goes" and returning to stage after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. In their recent interview, they opened up about struggles they went through due to lockdown.

The "To Die For" singer appeared on BBC's "The One Show" on Wednesday night. They revealed that staying at home for an extended period of time was quite challenging for them particularly after being travelling for so many years.

"Yeah, I found it hard, I've been travelling for eight years and I hadn't been in my house for more than three weeks in eight years," Smith said during the show as quoted by People.

They explained that they were living with their sister during the first lockdown and will continue to do so for the next four weeks as the UK went into its second national lockdown on Thursday.

"I was living with my sister, and I am still going to be with her the next four weeks, and she helped me out and we buckled down and did fun stuff, which was good," they added. "But it's a weird time."

Nevertheless, they enjoyed the break they got when most parts of the world went into lockdown in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They revealed that he was getting "so anxious" on stage toward the end of last year and the lockdown served as a good break. However, they miss "sweaty rooms and people together and music being shared."

Smith released his third studio album on Oct. 30. The album was originally named "To Die For" which was changed to "Love Goes" as he felt the word "die" will be insensitive to use at the time of pandemic when several people lost their lives.

During the show, they revealed that "It felt weird calling it that. So, I changed it, made it a little bit softer."

The Grammy-winning singer returned to the stage to perform "Diamonds" on the UK's version of reality dance competition "Dancing With the Stars." He apparently really enjoyed performing on the stage.