Donald Trump was caught on camera struggling to walk in a straight line after leaving the NBA Finals, and the moment has become the latest flashpoint in a national conversation about the president's physical fitness.

Video footage posted on X on 9 June 2026 showed Trump disembarking from his helicopter following his attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Upon reaching the ground, Trump visibly lurched and swayed side to side before pausing to straighten his suit, his expression taut and uncomfortable. The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing tens of thousands of reactions within hours, and it arrives in the context of a pattern of similar incidents, a recent medical report critics say raises more questions than it answers, and a White House that has repeatedly resisted full transparency over the president's condition.

A Historic Night And A Strained Exit

Trump's visit to Madison Square Garden on the evening of 8 June made him the first sitting president ever to attend an NBA Finals game. He was invited by Knicks owner James Dolan and arrived by helicopter, then limousine, accompanied by a security contingent that prompted the New York Police Department to establish a block-to-two-block perimeter around the arena, cancelling a fan watch party in the process.

He was greeted by a chorus of boos from the crowd during the national anthem, understandable given that, in the 2024 presidential election, Trump received fewer than 839,000 votes in New York City compared to more than 1.9 million cast for Kamala Harris. NBA commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged Trump's presence before tip-off, noting that Trump was 'a genuine Knicks fan' who once held courtside seats. The Knicks lost Game 3 to the Spurs.

What followed outside the arena drew far wider attention. As Trump exited his helicopter after the event, multiple camera angles captured him swaying noticeably and adjusting himself after stepping onto the pavement. Social media users were unsparing. 'I got motion sickness just watching that,' wrote one commenter. Another noted, 'you can see every bob and weave, could not walk a straight line if his life depended on it.'

President Trump walks over to reporters pic.twitter.com/Fw6EyGUrL0 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2026

A Visible Pattern Years In The Making

This was not an isolated moment. Scrutiny of Trump's gait and balance stretches back to June 2020, when he appeared to struggle descending a ramp at the West Point commencement ceremony. Trump later addressed the incident on social media, writing: 'The ramp that I descended after my West Point commencement speech was very long and steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is fall for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!'

Critics noted at the time that the West Point superintendent, standing beside him, navigated the same ramp without difficulty, and that Trump, in fact, did not run. In May 2026, a separate video went viral showing Trump 'zigzagging' across the South Lawn towards Marine One ahead of an LIV Golf event in Sterling, Virginia. The White House offered no explanation. And now, the NBA Finals footage has added another data point to what observers describe as a visible and worsening trend.

An 'Excellent' Medical Record Under Scrutiny

Trump's physician, Navy Captain Sean P. Barbabella, released a three-page memorandum on 29 May 2026, three days after Trump's visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, and notably delivered late on a Friday night. The memo concluded that the president was 'in excellent health' and 'fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief.' Trump, who turns 80 in June, had boasted on social media after the visit that 'everything checked out PERFECTLY.'

But independent physicians have been more cautious. Dr Jonathan Reiner, the former cardiologist to Vice President Dick Cheney, wrote publicly that the report left critical questions unanswered, including why Trump has undergone repeated CT scans of the heart across multiple check-ups, and whether his medical team had formally addressed what observers have described as episodes of daytime fatigue and apparent drowsiness at public events.

The memo also did not resolve persistent questions about the visible bruising on Trump's hands. Last summer, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which damaged leg veins struggle to return blood to the heart. Dr Barbabella, in a memo released on 17 July 2025, described the diagnosis as 'a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,' and confirmed there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. The White House attributed the hand bruising partly to daily aspirin use and tissue irritation from frequent handshaking.

Dr Lee, speaking to NPR, was less dismissive: 'It's actually interesting he is on aspirin. We don't often routinely recommend it anymore unless you have risk factors for stroke or heart disease. And it definitely does cause bruising.' Lee also pointed out that the leg swelling associated with CVI 'could be a sign of other things going on.'

Trump struggled to walk in a straight line as he went to greet Putin pic.twitter.com/bCbJnlZMgB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 15, 2025

Limited Transparency And Rising Fitness Concerns

Read more Where Is Trump? Heart Stroke Theory Resurfaces as Neurologist Outlines Chilling Signs of Mental Decline Where Is Trump? Heart Stroke Theory Resurfaces as Neurologist Outlines Chilling Signs of Mental Decline

Trump's approach to medical disclosure has followed a consistent pattern of selective release. In a February 2026 poll, six in ten Americans said they believed the president had become more erratic with age. More than 30 independent medical specialists have publicly argued that the disclosures to date are insufficient to establish his fitness for office. The White House withheld the results of Trump's most recent Walter Reed visit for three days before releasing them late on a Friday, a departure from its own previous practice of same-day or next-day disclosure.

Trump has said he intends to serve his full term. His approval rating in the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll stood at approximately 35 per cent, near the lowest level of his political career. Whether the footage from Madison Square Garden, or the string of incidents preceding it, prompts any substantive medical reckoning remains to be seen.

The camera does not lie, but so far, the White House has not been compelled to answer what it sees.