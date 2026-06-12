Chinese authorities have alleged that foreign intelligence agencies are using marine animals fitted with tracking devices to gather sensitive information in Chinese territorial waters.

The claim describes 'spy turtles' and 'spy fish' being allegedly used to collect ocean data, including temperature and salinity, in what officials describe as a widening underwater intelligence struggle.

A report showed that the allegations were shared via the ministry's official WeChat account, where it warned of an 'invisible secret war' unfolding beneath the seas surrounding China. According to the statement, foreign actors are deploying a range of unconventional tools to map underwater environments and gather data that could, in its view, pose risks to national security.

This claim follows a series of similar assertions from Beijing in recent years about foreign surveillance activities in strategically sensitive waters, including the South China Sea, the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. These maritime regions remain among the most closely monitored and heavily contested waterways globally, with competing territorial claims and frequent naval activity.

How Underwater Animals Are Being Used to Spy

China's Ministry of State Security claimed that large marine animals had been discovered carrying sensors capable of transmitting real-time environmental data via satellite.

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The ministry said these devices serve different purposes. Some allegedly act as underwater 'sentries,' remaining on the seabed for long periods while collecting hydrographic data and monitoring vessel activity. Others are described as drifting 'secret agents' that move with ocean currents and waves, gathering real-time information about conditions at sea. A third category functions as underwater 'lighthouses,' which authorities claim could help guide foreign submarines through Chinese waters while concealing their movements.

Alongside the claims about animals, the ministry also referred to other forms of alleged surveillance technology.

These included buoys described as being equipped with meteorological sensors capable of tracking acoustic signals from submarines, as well as 'wave gliders,' autonomous devices powered by ocean movement and solar energy, which Beijing said were being used to transmit maritime activity data.

Many of the devices are reportedly built using advanced technologies that allow them to operate autonomously for extended periods, be controlled remotely, or work together as part of wider surveillance networks. The ministry also alleged that the equipment is capable of detecting, collecting, storing, analysing and transmitting sensitive maritime data.

Some devices are even said to contain self-destruct mechanisms programmed to activate after completing their missions, making them more difficult to recover and examine.

Bounty for Spying Equipment

Alongside official statements, there have been government-backed programmes offering financial rewards to fishers who discover suspected spying equipment in national waters. The incentives reportedly range from 50,000 to 500,000 yuan, or roughly £5,500 to £55,000, depending on the significance of the find.

Authorities have said such measures are intended to encourage vigilance in coastal communities that operate close to sensitive maritime zones.

Previous Use of Underwater Surveillance

Allegations of underwater surveillance are not entirely new in geopolitical reporting.

The best-known example is the US Navy Marine Mammal Program, which has trained dolphins and sea lions since the 1960s. However, these animals are not 'spies,' but they have been used to detect underwater mines, locate objects, and patrol harbours because their echolocation is more precise than many human-made systems.

Similar programmes existed in the Soviet Union, which reportedly trained dolphins during the Cold War for tasks such as detecting divers and monitoring naval bases, with some accounts even suggesting experimental offensive uses

In 2023, UK defence intelligence noted Russia's reported use of trained dolphins around its naval facilities in Crimea, suggesting that marine mammals had been adapted for military or defensive purposes. That report, however, was focused on coastal security operations rather than the kind of data-gathering claims now being made by Beijing.

As with previous statements from Beijing on underwater surveillance, no external agencies have yet confirmed the existence or use of animal-mounted tracking systems in Chinese waters.