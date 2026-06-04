For much of modern history, success was built on efficiency. Governments streamlined systems. Businesses optimised supply chains. Industries pursued ever-greater productivity. The assumption was simple: the more efficient the system, the stronger it would be. Then reality intervened.

Financial crises, natural disasters, pandemics, supply-chain disruptions, and technological upheavals have repeatedly reminded us that the future rarely unfolds according to plan. In an increasingly interconnected world, resilience has become just as important as efficiency. The challenge facing countries, businesses, and communities today is no longer how to eliminate uncertainty. It is how to thrive despite it.

The Japanese Lesson: Turning Disruption into Strength

One of the clearest examples of adaptability can be found in Japan. When the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disrupted factories, ports, transportation networks, and supply chains, the consequences were felt far beyond Japan's borders. Companies around the world suddenly discovered how dependent they had become on a relatively small number of suppliers and production hubs.

Japan's response was not simply reconstruction. Many organisations used the crisis as an opportunity to rethink how they operated. Supply chains became more diversified. Contingency planning became more sophisticated. Visibility across operations improved. Businesses reduced dependence on single points of failure and invested in greater flexibility.

What emerged was more than a recovery effort. It was a philosophy of resilience built on preparedness, diversification, and continuous improvement. The lesson remains highly relevant today: resilience is not about avoiding disruption. It is about ensuring that when disruption occurs, there are alternative paths forward.

Strategic Redundancy: The Value of Having Options

For years, redundancy was often viewed as inefficiency. Why maintain alternative routes, spare capacity, or backup systems if they might never be needed?

Recent events have challenged that thinking. Increasingly, policymakers and business leaders are recognising that some forms of redundancy are not wasteful—they are strategic. Alternative supply routes, diversified energy sources, and multiple layers of infrastructure may appear less efficient during periods of stability. During times of disruption, they become invaluable. In a world defined by uncertainty, optionality is becoming a competitive advantage.

Yet resilience is not built through domestic investments alone. It is also strengthened through trusted partnerships. The relationship between Japan and the United Arab Emirates offers a useful example. For decades, the two countries have maintained a close energy partnership. More recently, that cooperation has expanded into areas such as clean energy, hydrogen, technological innovation, and sustainability. The evolution reflects a broader reality of the modern world: resilience increasingly depends not only on what nations build themselves, but also on the networks of cooperation they cultivate with others.

Few countries illustrate this principle more clearly than the UAE.

The UAE's Bet on Optionality

Over the past decade, the UAE has increasingly pursued a strategy built around creating options. In the energy sector, ADNOC has invested in infrastructure that enables crude oil exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, providing additional routes that strengthen reliability and flexibility under a variety of circumstances. The objective is not to replace one pathway with another, but to ensure that alternatives exist when they are needed.

At the same time, the UAE has emerged as one of the region's leading investors in renewable energy, sustainability initiatives, clean technologies, and lower-carbon solutions. Rather than viewing these investments as alternatives to conventional energy systems, they have increasingly been developed as complementary pillars of long-term resilience.

Together, these efforts reflect a broader understanding of uncertainty: the future is unlikely to be defined by a single energy pathway. Success will depend on the ability to navigate multiple possibilities simultaneously. The UAE's approach offers a useful reminder that resilience is rarely built through singular bets. It is built through diversification, flexibility, and the willingness to prepare for more than one version of the future.

Leadership in an Age of Complexity

This philosophy is also reflected in the leadership approach championed by Sultan Al Jaber. Throughout international discussions on energy and sustainability, Al Jaber has consistently emphasised that energy security, economic growth, and environmental progress should not be treated as competing objectives. Instead, he has argued that durable solutions require advancing all three together. It is a perspective rooted in pragmatism.

In an era often characterised by binary debates and competing narratives, the more difficult challenge is finding ways to balance multiple priorities at once. Meeting today's energy needs while investing in tomorrow's technologies. Supporting economic development while pursuing sustainability goals. Strengthening existing systems while building new ones. Adaptability, after all, is not about choosing between present realities and future ambitions. It is about developing the capacity to address both.

Preparing for More Than One Future

The future is unlikely to become more predictable. Economic shifts, technological breakthroughs, environmental pressures, and geopolitical developments will continue to create new challenges—and new opportunities. The question is not whether uncertainty will remain a feature of the global landscape. It almost certainly will.

The more important question is how societies respond. From Japan's reinvention of supply-chain resilience to the UAE's dual-track approach to energy security and sustainability, successful examples increasingly point toward the same conclusion: resilience comes from having options.

The most successful countries, companies, and communities may not be those that can predict every disruption. They will be the ones that invest in flexibility, embrace innovation, and remain prepared to adapt as circumstances change.

Resilience is not built when a crisis arrives. It is built years earlier through investments, partnerships, infrastructure, and ideas that may seem unnecessary—until suddenly they become indispensable. In an age defined by uncertainty, the greatest advantage may not be the ability to foresee the future. It may be the ability to prepare for more than one version of it.