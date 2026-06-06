Nadia Marcinko, the former model and pilot linked to Jeffrey Epstein, has been thrust back into new claims that she helped recruit women for the disgraced financier and may have participated in abuse. According to allegations made by a victim's lawyer, she could also be a key to finding individuals connected to Epstein's network.

Marcinko, who was just 18 when she first met Epstein, later became his girlfriend, assistant pilot and a recurring figure in his private aviation network, often referred to as the 'Lolita Express.'

Epstein's Pilot Girlfriend's Role

Marcinko, now 41, may have played a more active role in Epstein's operations than previously understood. Spencer Kuvin, a lawyer representing multiple Epstein survivors, has suggested to The Sun that she may have shifted from victim to participant over time.

'Once she was recruited into Epstein's organisation, she found a home where she felt comfortable,' Kuvin said in comments to The Sun. He added that she later 'ingratiated herself' into Epstein's personal and professional life, though he also acknowledged she may have initially been vulnerable herself.

Marcinko has never been charged with any crime. Her legal team has previously maintained that she was herself a victim of Epstein's abuse. However, her name appeared in a controversial 2008 plea agreement as a 'potential co-conspirator,' a designation that has continued to fuel debate about her role within Epstein's circle.

Court records and civil depositions released in recent years have also included allegations from survivors claiming she helped recruit young women. In one 2006 email cited in the files, Marcinko wrote to Epstein, 'I will try to find girls whenever we are in New York.'

Survivor accounts referenced in court documents go further, alleging that minors were brought to Epstein properties where abuse occurred, sometimes in Marcinko's presence. One filing described her as a participant in sexual activity involving Epstein and young girls.

Concerns About Marcinko's Immunity

Marcinko's position in Epstein's world is complicated by her reported immunity under a 2008 agreement, which shielded her from prosecution at the time. Prison records also show she visited Epstein 67 times while he was serving a sentence for soliciting sex from a minor, a detail that has drawn renewed attention from investigators and advocates.

Further documents referenced in reporting suggest she maintained contact with Epstein over many years, including emails in which she expressed both loyalty and moral conflict. In one 2010 message, she wrote, 'I will always stand up for you in press or in court and defend you if you need it.' In another, she said her 'conscience was far from clear,' while criticising his behaviour towards young women.

These communications have become central to competing interpretations of her role. Kuvin argues they show someone deeply embedded in Epstein's operation. Others insist they reflect coercion, manipulation and the boundaries often present in abusive environments.

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After Epstein's imprisonment and later death in 2019, Marcinko largely disappeared from public view. But her past continues to resurface through court filings and survivor testimony.

Why Marcinko Could Be Key

Some argue Marcinko was pressured and may have started out as a victim, while others believe she became involved in helping his network. There is still no final agreement on where she falls between those two views.

Kuvin said she could still hold important information. He believes she may be able to shed light on other people linked to Epstein and help explain travel records and movements that appear in the case files. 'She holds a lot of key information that can be used to further the investigations,' Kuvin said, referring to efforts to fully map Epstein's network and identify everyone involved.

Marcinko worked as a pilot and was connected to Epstein's private jet, which was used to transport him and guests between different locations, including his private island. Some survivors have said abuse happened during flights, although Marcinko herself has not been charged or accused in relation to those specific claims.

Since Epstein's death in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, attention has increasingly shifted to the people around him. Former assistants, pilots and close associates are now being examined more closely for what they may have known, witnessed, or helped facilitate. Marcinko's name sits in that complicated space, although not officially accused in court, but still part of the ongoing investigation into how Epstein's operation functioned.