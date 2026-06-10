A Rhode Island woman was reportedly left devastated after receiving a Donald Trump-themed watch worth $640 (£472) that arrived with a mistake so obvious she spotted it immediately. What was meant to be a treasured collector's item celebrating the US president instead became the centre of ridicule after the watch displayed 'Rump' rather than 'Trump'.

The unusual blunder has sparked widespread attention online and reignited debate about celebrity-branded merchandise, particularly products that use Donald Trump's name and image while being produced by third-party companies. For one couple, however, the story was far more personal than a viral joke.

The 'Rump' Watch Gift

Tim Pettit purchased the watch as a gift for his wife, Melanie, after hearing a promotional advertisement on the radio. The advert featured Donald Trump's voice encouraging supporters to purchase commemorative watches through a dedicated website.

According to reports, Pettit selected a pink 'First Lady' inauguration-themed model. The watch featured decorative fireworks and was marketed as a limited-edition piece, with only 250 supposedly available.

The limited production run was one of the details that attracted him to the purchase. He believed he was buying a unique keepsake that would hold sentimental value for his wife. When the package finally arrived, however, the excitement quickly disappeared.

Melanie noticed the problem almost immediately. Instead of displaying the word 'Trump' on the watch face, the product was missing the first letter of the surname. The result was a watch that simply read 'Rump'.

Why The Couple Felt Let Down

Tim expressed disappointment that such an obvious mistake could pass through manufacturing and quality control checks without being noticed. He said he had hoped the gift would be something special for his wife and believed it would arrive with a level of professionalism matching its premium price tag.

Melanie was reportedly upset by the experience and said she was disappointed by what she received. The couple's reaction quickly attracted attention because of the emotional response connected to what many viewed as a novelty item.

While some social media users sympathised with their frustration, others mocked the situation and questioned why anyone would spend hundreds of dollars on a political-themed watch in the first place.

Fine Print Behind Trump Watches

The website selling the watches describes them as official watches associated with Donald Trump. However, the terms and conditions reportedly clarify that the products are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald Trump himself, the Trump Organisation or their affiliates. Instead, the company licenses Trump's name and likeness for commercial use.

Critics argue that advertisements featuring Trump's voice could give consumers the impression that he is directly involved with the products. Supporters, meanwhile, note that licensing arrangements are common business practices used by celebrities and public figures around the world.

Regardless of where consumers stand, the typo has placed renewed scrutiny on the watch brand and the quality control process behind its products.

What might have been a routine customer complaint quickly evolved into a viral story because of the political figure attached to the merchandise. Screenshots and discussions spread rapidly online, with users sharing jokes about the accidental 'Rump' branding.

For the Pettits, however, the situation was no laughing matter. They had purchased what they believed was an exclusive collector's item and instead received a product containing a mistake that instantly overshadowed everything else about the watch.