The US Department of Justice has told a watchdog group it holds no records of a controversial $1.776 billion Internal Revenue Service settlement reached under Donald Trump's presidency, raising fresh questions in Washington this week over how one of his largest legal deals was approved and by whom.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization filed against the IRS, seeking $10 billion in damages after a former IRS contractor leaked tax return information. The agreement, concluded on May 18, 2026, set up a vast 'anti‑weaponisation' fund for people claiming they were improperly targeted for their political views and reportedly included extraordinary protections for Trump and his family.

A one-page addendum signed the next day by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the United States was 'forever barred and precluded' from pursuing certain tax examinations or claims tied to the plaintiffs' pre-settlement returns, while the department later said the protection applied only to existing audits, not future ones.

The latest twist emerged after Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a progressive government‑watchdog group, submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for documents related to the case and its settlement. CREW said it filed the request on May 22, seeking case files, correspondence and internal records from the DOJ Civil Division, and received a response on June 3 saying no responsive records could be found.

CREW asked the Justice Department's Civil Division for case files, correspondence and internal records that would normally exist for a federal lawsuit of this size and sensitivity.

Instead, the Civil Division said it could not locate the case in its own case‑management system. According to CREW's account, officials also checked with staff in the Office of the Assistant Attorney General and reported that they were unaware of any records connected to the matter. In other words, the arm of the DOJ that should have been deeply involved in a multi‑billion‑dollar settlement apparently has nothing on file.

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How A $1.8 Billion Trump IRS Settlement Supposedly Left No Trace

The news came after weeks of political anger over the IRS deal itself. When details first emerged, critics seized on the creation of the $1.776 billion 'anti‑weaponisation' fund, arguing it could operate as a de facto slush fund for Trump's allies and supporters who claim they were targeted for their political beliefs. Opponents also highlighted reports that the settlement included a pledge that the IRS would never again audit Donald Trump, his family or their businesses.

The DOJ's later explanation was narrower, saying the arrangement was only about existing audits, even as the addendum's wording and scope kept drawing fire.

None of that is standard practice. A sitting president sues a federal agency that falls under his own administration. The dispute is resolved with a nearly $2 billion fund tailored to his long‑running grievance that the tax authorities, and the broader state, were 'weaponised' against conservatives. On top of that, there is said to be a promise of immunity from future audits for his family and corporate empire.

That is why Democrats and ethics groups have treated the deal as more than a routine settlement, with some lawmakers saying the addendum appears to shield Trump and related entities from tax scrutiny far beyond the ordinary course of litigation.

Normally, such an agreement would generate a thick paper trail: internal legal memos, draft settlement terms, sign‑off notes from senior officials, email chains arguing over language. Instead, CREW says it has been told there is nothing to hand over because nothing can be found.

The Civil Division's reply also pointed CREW towards the DOJ's appeal process under the Freedom of Information Act, which is some comfort if you enjoy bureaucracy and very little else.

The DOJ's response, as relayed by the watchdog, stops short of explaining why the records are missing or how the litigation was handled. There is no indication in CREW's account that the department has alleged the case never existed or that the settlement was mischaracterised, only that its Civil Division cannot locate documentation in the systems where such material would ordinarily reside.

CREW has said the absence of records is a 'giant flashing red flag,' suggesting either a severe breakdown in recordkeeping or a process kept deliberately away from normal channels.

Donald Trump, The IRS Fund, And A 'Giant Red Flag'

To recall, the scale and structure of the settlement were already drawing scrutiny before the records issue surfaced. Legal analysts and ethics groups questioned why the government would agree to terms that appear to give special treatment to Trump and his associates, and why sums approaching $1.8 billion were being deployed around a relatively narrow group of claimants.

The original settlement also drew attention because it was not properly docketed in the Florida case, leaving a federal judge without a formal filing to review in the usual way.

The revelation that the DOJ's Civil Division cannot find case records has only sharpened that criticism. CREW has framed the absence of documentation as 'a giant flashing red flag', suggesting either a breathtaking lapse in record‑keeping or an attempt to conduct sensitive negotiations outside conventional channels.

Congressional Democrats have since pressed for answers, saying the addendum appears to bar audits of Trump, his family, trusts, companies and subsidiaries tied to earlier filings.

At best, the lack of a clear paper trail on a settlement of this size points to a serious administrative failure inside the department overseeing federal civil litigation. At worst, it feeds suspicions that key discussions may have been pushed into informal or opaque tracks, away from systems that are designed, in theory, to preserve accountability. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Justice Department has not offered a public explanation beyond the statement that its Civil Division came up empty when searching for records. There is no detailed timeline, no clarification about whether other DOJ components have been asked to search, and no indication that an internal review has been opened. What remains on the table is a bizarre and very public problem for the department: a multibillion-dollar Trump-era settlement, a one-page addendum, and a records search that appears to have turned up nothing at all.