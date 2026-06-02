A sweeping Epstein probe has escalated in New Mexico, where a state-led Truth Commission in Santa Fe issued its first round of subpoenas. The Straits Times reported that the commission is demanding evidence from the FBI, the governor's office, financial institutions and academic bodies over alleged crimes connected to Jeffrey Epstein's former ranch near Santa Fe.

In particular, the commission is seeking records from 14 organisations as part of a wider inquiry into alleged sex trafficking and institutional failures linked to Epstein's property at Zorro Ranch, roughly 48 kilometres south of the state capital. Survivors and lawmakers say the goal is to uncover how abuse was allowed to continue for years and whether public institutions failed to intervene.

The panel held its second formal meeting since being established in February, during which it heard testimony from survivors and reviewed the scope of its investigation into what officials have described as potential 'power networks' surrounding Epstein's operations in New Mexico.

Subpoenas Target FBI, State Agencies, and Institutions

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The New Mexico Truth Commission was formed in response to the Justice Department's release of millions of Epstein-related documents, which shed new light on activity at the ranch and how Epstein operated in the state for more than two decades.

Lawmakers say the subpoenas cover a wide range of institutions, including federal law enforcement agencies, state departments, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, the state land commission, Deutsche Bank, and the Santa Fe Institute, a research foundation based in the city.

Officials have not publicly detailed the specific documents being requested, but say the aim is to map both financial and institutional connections linked to Epstein's presence in the state.

At the hearing, Rachel Benavidez, who alleges she was abused at the New Mexico ranch, gave testimony describing the lasting impact of the events. Family members of Virginia Giuffre, another Epstein survivor who died last year, also addressed the commission.

Benavidez told the panel she believed Epstein could not have acted alone and pointed to what she described as a bigger system spanning academia, science, medicine, and government. Her comments reflected the general argument driving the inquiry: that abuse may have been enabled or overlooked by institutions beyond Epstein's immediate circle.

Survivors Demand Wider Accountability

Commission members said the investigation will also examine whether state and federal agencies failed to act despite warning signs.

Representative Andrea Reeb said the panel intends to seek detailed information on how Epstein was able to operate in New Mexico for years without effective intervention, adding that the subpoenas aims to establish accountability.

Another member, Representative Marianna Anaya, said the inquiry is focused not only on alleged crimes at the ranch but also on what she described as 'power networks' that may have allowed Epstein to maintain influence across sectors, including finance, science, and government.

The commission's work has also taken on a national dimension. Survivors have called for similar investigations in other US states where Epstein maintained properties, including New York and Florida, arguing that a fragmented approach risks missing the full scale of alleged abuse networks.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has encouraged additional survivors to come forward, saying their testimony will be critical to the state's parallel criminal investigation. Officials have also confirmed that the commission has retained legal counsel to assess potential civil claims arising from its findings.

Federal and State Pressure Builds

While the federal government has not launched a new standalone investigation specifically tied to the New Mexico ranch, state officials say they are moving forward in the absence of coordinated federal action. The FBI and other agencies named in subpoenas have not publicly commented on the latest requests.

Lawmakers insist the inquiry is still in its early stages, but the scale of the subpoenas suggests a massive effort to trace not only individual allegations but also the institutional structures that may have allowed abuse to go unchecked for years.

The commission is expected to continue gathering testimony in the coming months, with further hearings likely to focus on financial records, government oversight, and the movement of individuals linked to Epstein's network.