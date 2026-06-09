Former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana has withdrawn his New York state lawsuit alleging he was subjected to sexual exploitation by a senior executive, as of court updates reported by The Sun.

However, Rana is signaling a fresh federal case that his legal team says will contain 'substantial new evidence' and expand the claims beyond the original filing.

The recent update came after months of escalating legal filings and counterclaims stemming from Rana's original allegations against former executive Lorna Hajdini, which first surfaced earlier in 2026 and triggered parallel denials, a defamation countersuit, and an internal company review.

While the initial complaint focused on allegations of coercion and abuse within the workplace, the latest manoeuvre reflects a strategic move by Rana's legal team to reset the case in federal court.

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Rana, 35, previously alleged that he was subjected to what he described in court filings as a coercive and abusive dynamic involving Hajdini, 37, claims she has consistently denied. Those allegations included accusations of drugging, threats to his professional standing, and forced sexual acts, all of which Hajdini's legal representatives have dismissed as 'false, malicious, and in bad faith.'

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Her lawyers have also maintained that she never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with Rana and has never been to locations where alleged incidents are said to have occurred.

JPMorgan Chase, meanwhile, has separately said an internal investigation found 'no merit' in the claims and noted that while employees cooperated with inquiries, Rana declined to provide what it described as essential supporting information.

Rana's legal team now says the original state-level lawsuit failed to capture what they describe as the full scope of misconduct they intend to pursue. Attorney Jon L. Norinsberg said in a statement that 'the public has been fed a wildly distorted version of this case, manufactured from sensational headlines that bear no resemblance to what actually happened to Mr. Rana.'

The shift to a federal filing is being framed by his lawyers as an attempt to bring additional claims into play, including alleged racial discrimination, retaliation and interference with medical and family leave protections. They have also indicated that further evidence, not yet disclosed publicly, will be introduced in the forthcoming complaint.

Claims From Both Sides Intensify

The case has unfolded alongside increasingly bitter counter-litigation. Hajdini has filed a defamation suit against Rana, arguing that the allegations were fabricated and damaging. Rana's legal team has described that action as retaliatory, insisting it is intended to pressure him into withdrawing his claims.

In court proceedings earlier this year, a judge ruled that Rana could no longer proceed anonymously, stating he could not 'put the genie back in the bottle,' forcing him to refile under his own name.

Additional allegations have also surfaced in court filings, including claims about inconsistencies in Rana's account of personal circumstances used in employment-related leave applications. His lawyers have not addressed those claims in detail in public statements, and they remain part of the contested legal background rather than any established finding.

For Hajdini, the position has remained unchanged: total denial. For JPMorgan, the line has been similarly firm, pointing to its internal review and the absence of corroborating evidence.

What happens next will now depend on whether Rana's federal filing proceeds as indicated, and whether the 'substantial new evidence' his legal team has referenced is formally submitted and tested in court.