A former prison officer who was on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York jail has told US lawmakers that the enduring conspiracy theories around his death have 'derailed' her life and left her facing harassment and threats, according to a transcript of testimony shared by The Sun.

The Epstein guard on duty when he was found dead, Tova Noel, told the House Oversight Committee she was not involved in any cover-up and insisted she never conspired in Epstein's death while working at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019.

The theories emerged as the public attempts to track Epstein's final hours, including the release of documents tied to earlier investigations and long-standing questions about failures inside the federal jail system.

Epstein, the disgraced financier awaiting trial on s*x trafficking charges, was found unresponsive in his cell on 10 August 2019. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging by the New York medical examiner, a finding later supported by the US Department of Justice, though it has remained the subject of persistent public doubt.

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Noel, who was initially charged in connection with falsifying records during her shift, told lawmakers that the circumstances inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center were shaped by what she described as systemic breakdowns rather than individual misconduct alone.

She pointed to severe understaffing, poor training, and weak communication between management and frontline officers.

'My responsibility to conduct counts and rounds was improperly executed because of severe understaffing, a lack of adequate training, inadequate communication between management and frontline correctional officers, and other systemic failures,' she said in testimony, describing what she referred to as the 'MCC Way.'

Noel and another officer had been accused by prosecutors in 2019 of falsely recording that they had completed required checks on inmates in the Special Housing Unit. Authorities alleged that, during their shift, no proper monitoring took place for roughly eight hours before Epstein was found unresponsive.

Both officers later entered deals with prosecutors, and the charges were dropped in 2021, closing the criminal case but not the public debate surrounding it.

Epstein Guard Faces Ongoing Scrutiny

Noel told lawmakers she had believed the legal resolution would allow her to move on, but instead, she said she has been engulfed by suspicion, online theories, and personal threats.

'I have received threats from strangers. I have witnessed strangers pontificate about whether I'm a murderer or that I'll end up dead,' she said, describing harassment at her home and workplace. She added that repeated media coverage based on what she called 'new theories with little to no factual basis' had kept her tied to the case years after the fact.

Her testimony also addressed specific details that have periodically resurfaced in public debate. One concerns internet searches linked to Epstein made during her shift, including a query referencing 'latest on Epstein in jail' shortly before his death was discovered.

Noel told lawmakers she did not recall conducting a direct search and suggested she had encountered news through routine browsing.

She also responded to questions about bank transactions flagged as unusual by her financial institution. Noel said the deposits were personal savings and unrelated to Epstein or anyone connected to him.

'I have never been approached, offered, asked. Anything that's concerning my money has nothing to do with Epstein at all,' she said.

Cover-up Conspiracy Theories That Epstein is Alive

Epstein's death has remained a boiling point for conspiracy theories, fuelled by documented failures at the jail and the sudden removal of a high-profile inmate awaiting trial.

A 2023 inspector general report identified multiple lapses within the Bureau of Prisons, including staffing shortages and broken protocols, but concluded there was no evidence of homicide.

Noel told lawmakers she was never properly trained for the unit where Epstein was held and argued that institutional failures, not individual intent, best explained what happened that night. She also dismissed claims linked to a brief orange flash seen on surveillance footage near Epstein's cell, saying it had no connection to her duties.

'I would like to ask the world to allow me to heal and move on with my life,' she said. 'I'm not a criminal. I didn't conspire to cause Mr. Epstein's death.'

Even as official investigations have repeatedly reaffirmed the conclusion of suicide, the case continues to generate theories in public circles.