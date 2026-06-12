Iran has threatened to attack companies linked to Elon Musk, including Starlink and SpaceX, flagging them as potential military targets, according to Iranian state media, as the United States and Iran remain deadlocked with no official or final agreement to de-escalate the conflict.

CNBC reported that these Musk-linked companies such as SpaceX and Starlink have become targets as part of Iran's retaliation against the US. Iran said that these companies have aided the US in committing war crimes against Iran, supporting high-tech ordnance ranging from aerial attack drones to unmanned surveillance and strike vessels, according to an informant cited by CNBC. The designation of these firms as potential military targets marks a significant escalation in rhetoric against private technology companies operating in conflict-linked infrastructure.

'The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to attack all facilities related to [Musk]-managed holdings in the region and occupied territories,' the unnamed source stated.

Starlink, Musk's satellite internet service provider, is a major government contractor that holds billions of dollars in federal contracts for the use of its network to support aerial attack drones and unmanned surveillance and strike vessels. The US military has relied on Starlink to operate its drone operations against Iran, Reuters reported, highlighting its growing role in modern battlefield communications infrastructure.

SpaceX and the White House have yet to respond to the Fars report.

Middle East Chaos Resumes

Read more Iran Reportedly Shoots Down First $52M US Apache Near Strait of Hormuz: Trump Vows Revenge While Attending Knicks Game Iran Reportedly Shoots Down First $52M US Apache Near Strait of Hormuz: Trump Vows Revenge While Attending Knicks Game

The report comes days after the two countries launched strikes that also heightened concerns over wider regional spillover, even as attention now shifts to threats against Musk-linked companies. Those exchanges hampered any immediate chance of reaching a peace deal and meant that any ceasefire agreement between the warring countries was no longer in effect.

It all started when Trump accused Iran of shooting down a US Army helicopter patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, 8 June. The Americans responded by launching strikes on Tuesday, to which Iran countered. The US fired more missiles on Wednesday, 10 June.

'We dropped $250 million worth of bombs on them last night,' Trump said in a report by Fox News.

On Thursday, 11 June, Trump warned that the US would unleash another attack on Iran later that day. He also said in a social media post that he would take control of Kharg Island, Iran's central oil export hub, along with other oil infrastructure points, further intensifying tensions in the region.

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Another Ceasefire Coming

After a heated couple of days between the US and Iran, Trump cancelled the scheduled airstrikes and bombings after a new deal was made to end the conflict. He added, saying that all parties involved have approved the new deal and that the time and place of the signing would be announced soon.

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'We have a deal that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, which was the whole purpose of what we had to go through to get this. So, it's a very big thing,' Trump said in a report by BBC News.

Assuming the new deal materialises, Trump added that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened once the agreement is officially signed. He also said he had spoken with Gulf allies and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing that the new deal has made the whole Middle East very happy.

However, Tehran does not appear to be fully aligned with the proposed deal just yet. According to Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, there is no final decision made yet and the word going around is nothing more than speculation.

Regardless, what is important is that there is a new memorandum on the table, although it has yet to be officially finalised. According to a Western source cited in a report by Reuters, this could be signed by Sunday, 14 June, with Geneva mentioned as the potential venue.