The European Union's controversial 'Chat Control' proposal is back on the agenda after fresh negotiations this week, bringing back discussions over whether governments should be able to scan private messages in the name of child protection.

Ahead of a crucial round of talks on Monday, former Member of the European Parliament Patrick Breyer warned that the latest developments could pave the way for widespread monitoring of encrypted communications if the proposed rules move forward.

The revival of Chat Control follows the collapse of earlier temporary legislation. To recall, the European Parliament voted against extending rules that permitted online platforms to carry out 'voluntary' scanning of private communications, with those measures expiring in April.

Now, campaigners say European institutions are attempting to revive parts of the framework while negotiations continue over the permanent Child Sexual Abuse Regulation, commonly referred to by critics as 'Chat Control 2.0.'

Talks of Chat Control Return as EU Negotiations Resume

According to Breyer, the latest developments amount to what he described as a 'double attack' on encrypted messaging services. He said EU government envoys met on Friday in an effort to restore the expired rules that previously allowed platforms to scan private communications voluntarily for child sexual abuse material.

A second and potentially more consequential stage follows on Monday, 29 June, when negotiators are due to hold what Breyer described as the final trilogue meeting on the proposed permanent regulation.

🇪🇺 European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is trying to push through "chat control" despite her own Parliament voting it down.



Parliament killed it 311 to 228 in March.



In a document seen by Politico, Metsola has invited EU member states in the Council to adopt a… pic.twitter.com/4lLLchBlo2 — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) June 24, 2026

Critics argue that the proposal goes far beyond targeting illegal material already known to authorities. In its strongest form, they warn that it could allow governments to issue detection orders requiring companies to scan private messages, even without a judicial warrant. Privacy advocates also fear the legislation could undermine anonymous communication by introducing mandatory age verification requirements across messaging platforms.

Breyer said the combination of revived scanning powers and the permanent regulation represents an unprecedented expansion of state oversight over private digital conversations. While those concerns reflect the position of campaigners opposing the legislation, the final text has not yet been agreed upon, and negotiations remain ongoing.

Opposition From Privacy Campaigners

Civil society groups have responded by relaunching the Fight Chat Control campaign before Monday's negotiations, urging Members of the European Parliament to reject provisions they believe threaten digital privacy across the bloc.

The EU's Chat Control fight just reignited, and critics warn the worst case is back on the table: mass scanning of private messages, detection orders without a judicial warrant, and the end of anonymous communication through forced age verification.



Former MEP Patrick Breyer is… pic.twitter.com/sMlb4QULR3 — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) June 26, 2026

The campaign argues that encrypted messaging services play a critical role in protecting journalists, whistleblowers, activists, and ordinary citizens from unlawful surveillance. Campaigners contend that requiring platforms to scan supposedly private communications would weaken end-to-end encryption in practice, even if encryption itself is not formally outlawed.

Read more Meta Wants Congress To Shield It From Child Harm Lawsuits As Legal Pressure Mounts Meta Wants Congress To Shield It From Child Harm Lawsuits As Legal Pressure Mounts

Breyer has also alleged that European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is attempting to reopen discussions over the expired temporary scanning rules after Parliament previously declined to extend them. It has been separately reported that discussions are taking place over another parliamentary vote, although no final decision has been confirmed.

Supporters of the proposal, including the European Commission, reject suggestions that the legislation amounts to mass surveillance. Instead, they argue the measures are intended to strengthen the detection of child sexual abuse material online and improve the ability of authorities to identify victims and prosecute offenders.

Protecting children remains the central objective cited by backers of the regulation.

When the Chat Control Proposal First Started

The proposal is not new. The European Commission first introduced the Child Sexual Abuse Regulation in May 2022 as part of its efforts to combat online child abuse. While supporters argued the rules would help detect illegal material and protect children, the legislation became mired in years of political deadlock after privacy advocates, cybersecurity experts, and several EU governments warned it could weaken encrypted communications and enable widespread scanning of private messages.

The temporary 'Chat Control 1.0' rules expired in April after lawmakers rejected an extension, but negotiations over the permanent regulation have continued.

With negotiators preparing for Monday's discussions, the outcome remains uncertain. No agreement has yet been reached, and the final shape of the proposed regulation could still change during negotiations.