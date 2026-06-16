Millions of children under 16 could be banned from using social media under new government plans aimed at tackling online harms and reducing the influence of addictive digital platforms on young people.

The proposals, announced by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall on 15 June, would mark one of the biggest changes to Britain's online safety framework in years. Modelled in part on Australia's landmark social media restrictions for under-16s, the plans would also introduce tighter controls on livestreaming, some gaming services and AI companion chatbots.

The government intends to bring the measures before Parliament before Christmas, with restrictions potentially coming into force in Spring 2027. Officials say the plans are designed to 'give kids their childhood back' and create a safer online environment for young people.

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Which Platforms Could Be Affected?

Under the proposals, the restrictions would apply to user-to-user social media services that allow users to share content and interact through recommendation algorithms.

Platforms expected to fall within the scope of the ban include TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, X and YouTube. Ministers argue that these services are most closely associated with the algorithm-driven feeds and engagement features that the government is seeking to restrict for younger users.

I am simply not prepared to be a bystander when the safety and happiness of our children are at stake.



We will ban social media access for under 16s, and give children their childhoods back.



Read more about it here: https://t.co/oqX7ufHB4R pic.twitter.com/3ZxmVFG0OY — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 15, 2026

Messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal are not expected to be included. Educational services, e-commerce websites, music-streaming platforms and most online retail services are also likely to be exempt under a narrowly defined list of exclusions.

The government said the final list of affected services will be confirmed as part of a wider policy response due in July.

More Than A Social Media Ban

Alongside restricting access to social media platforms, ministers have proposed additional protections aimed at reducing online risks for children. Under the plans, under-16s would be prevented from livestreaming themselves across online platforms, while services that allow communication between children and unknown adults would face stricter controls.

The proposals would also apply to some gaming platforms where stranger-to-stranger communication is possible, although multiplayer gaming itself would not be banned. In addition, so-called AI 'romantic companion' chatbots designed to simulate intimate relationships would be required to enforce a minimum age of 18.

We are banning social media access for under 16s.



These days kids must find their feet in a world where technology intrudes into every area of their life.



I just can’t let that go on anymore. So we’re giving children their childhoods back. pic.twitter.com/jn7iQrcwk8 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 15, 2026

Restrictions on certain online functions would also be enabled by default for 16 and 17-year-olds, which ministers say is intended to avoid a sudden change in protections once children reach 16.

How Would The Rules Be Enforced?

A key challenge for the government will be ensuring that age restrictions can be enforced effectively.

To address this, Ofcom has been instructed to review age-assurance measures and examine how platforms can verify whether users are over 16. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has also asked the regulator to assess its enforcement powers and develop a compliance strategy for technology companies.

Congratulations on taking this important step, Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer.



Social media giants operate across borders. By standing together, we can do more to hold them accountable and keep children safe online. https://t.co/iLbDSuMYLe — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 15, 2026

Critics have questioned whether age-verification systems can be implemented effectively without creating privacy concerns or being circumvented by younger users. Ministers argue that advances in age-assurance technology mean enforcement is becoming increasingly practical.

If approved, the proposals would represent one of the most significant restrictions ever placed on young people's access to social media in the UK. The changes would affect millions of children and require some of the world's largest technology companies to fundamentally change how they verify users' ages.