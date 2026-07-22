France became the first European nation to restrict social media access for children under 15 on Tuesday, joining a growing global movement to shield young people from the online risks of these platforms.

France Becomes First EU Nation to Restrict Under-15s

Overwhelmingly backed by both houses of the French Parliament, the bill could take effect as early as 1 September. The measure also bans mobile phones in high schools, broadening an existing prohibition in primary and middle schools.

🇫🇷 France has officially become the first country in Europe to ban social media for children under 15.



The ban takes effect on September 1, 2026 for new accounts and January 1, 2027 for existing users.



Platforms will require age verification through an ID card, FranceConnect,… pic.twitter.com/aROVvB0PXT — Europa.com (@europa) July 21, 2026

Championed by President Emmanuel Macron, the measure is seen as a key benchmark for neighbouring European nations currently preparing similar legislation. These steps address growing fears regarding cyberbullying, online predators, exposure to disturbing material, and the impact on young people's mental health.

Je m’y étais engagé, c’est désormais voté : les réseaux sociaux seront interdits aux moins de 15 ans à la rentrée. Merci aux parlementaires. Au Conseil constitutionnel de statuer puis place à l’action pour rendre cette mesure concrète et protéger nos enfants en ligne. pic.twitter.com/jC79unxX67 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 21, 2026

Paradoxically, it was on social media where Mr Macron shared the milestone. 'I had promised it, and now it has been voted on: Social media will be banned for those under 15 starting back-to-school,' the French leader posted shortly after the National Assembly's decision.

Europe Moves Toward Tougher Social Media Rules

Read more TikTok And Instagram at Midnight Banned for UK Teens – What Parents Need to Know TikTok And Instagram at Midnight Banned for UK Teens – What Parents Need to Know

Australia set a global precedent last December by blocking under-16s from accessing numerous social platforms. Britain and Canada took steps toward comparable restrictions last month, alongside proposals drafted in Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Spain. EU-wide rules are anticipated to follow this September.

Tech Giants Face Enforcement Challenge

Initial findings indicate that Australia's restriction has done little to stop young teenagers from logging onto social media. Responsibility for enforcing the French rules will likely rest with the European Union rather than Paris, which holds limited legal mechanisms to target giant global web platforms.

Social media firms have pushed back against age restrictions, arguing that protections for young users are already in place. Elon Musk, the owner of X, described such legislation as a 'backdoor way' to control internet access.

Seems like a backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians https://t.co/694yCzWOaB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2024

'France wants to push its own legislation to make the E.U. act, and the E.U. act fast,' noted Jessica Galissaire, a senior policy researcher at the Berlin-based think tank Interface. 'I see it more as a political announcement.'

Macron Frames Ban as Child Protection Measure

For Macron, who reaches his term limit and departs office in May 2027, the measure will probably mark one of the final legislative achievements of his decade-long presidency.

'It is clear that before the age of 15 or 16, social media is not a good thing,' Macron said last year. 'This is because at that age, we have not yet sufficiently consolidated things on an affective, emotional and cognitive level.'

The president compared the issue to underage drinking laws, pointing out how legal boundaries successfully shifted public behaviour over time. 'Sixty years ago, kids were served wine,' he noted. 'There may still be people who serve beer to infants, but in my opinion, they are not in a majority in the country today.'

France's Digital Push Extends Beyond Social Media

Paris has positioned itself strongly around securing 'technological sovereignty' from the United States and China, revealing plans to swap out Zoom and other American applications for French-built software. This new bill aligns directly with that broader push, Ms Galissaire explained, pointing out that France's top social apps are still dominated by American and Chinese platforms.