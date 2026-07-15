Older teenagers in the UK could soon find TikTok, Instagram and YouTube unavailable after midnight under new government proposals aimed at tackling excessive social media use.

Announced on Tuesday, the measures would introduce a default overnight curfew for 16 and 17-year-olds between 12am and 6am, alongside restrictions on addictive features such as autoplay and infinite scrolling.

According to the lawmakers, the plans are designed to improve teenagers' sleep, mental wellbeing and family life, although critics argue the curfew may prove difficult to enforce.

Midnight Curfew Planned For Teen Accounts

Under the proposals, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube would automatically become unavailable to users aged 16 and 17 between midnight and 6am.

Unlike the planned under-16 social media ban, the overnight curfew would not be absolute. Teenagers would be able to opt out by changing their account settings, a feature that has already prompted criticism from opposition politicians and child safety campaigners.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the government wants young people to enjoy technology 'while having the tools to make the online world a place where they can thrive.'

The measures are expected to be presented to Parliament by the end of 2026, with implementation planned alongside broader online safety reforms.

Parents Encouraged To Use Safety Tools

The government says the proposals build on existing parental controls already available across major social media platforms.

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Alongside the overnight curfew, platforms would also be expected to disable features such as infinite scrolling and autoplay by default for older teenagers. Officials believe reducing late-night engagement will encourage healthier sleep routines, improve concentration at school and college, and create more opportunities for family interaction.

Government-backed trials involving around 300 teenagers found overnight social media restrictions delivered the biggest improvements in sleep quality and family communication compared with other approaches, including daily time limits.

Parents are also being encouraged to continue using family pairing tools, screen time settings and digital wellbeing features to monitor online activity.

Experts Question Effectiveness

Not everyone is convinced the proposals will achieve their intended goals.

Conservative shadow education secretary Laura Trott described the plans as a 'dog's dinner,' arguing that allowing teenagers to disable the curfew undermines the policy.

Child safety charity the Molly Rose Foundation welcomed efforts to improve online safety but criticised the announcement as another 'piecemeal' approach rather than a comprehensive strategy.

Meanwhile, London School of Economics professor Sonia Livingstone warned that preventing vulnerable teenagers from accessing trusted support through social media overnight could have unintended consequences.

Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said young people wanted stronger protections from addictive online features but called for more clarity on how the curfew would operate in practice.

Rollout Still Months Away

The proposed UK social media curfew follows the government's wider plans to ban under-16s from several social media platforms from next spring.

Questions also remain over enforcement, particularly whether teenagers will attempt to bypass restrictions using false ages or virtual private networks (VPNs). However, government-commissioned research found little evidence that VPNs are widely used by children to evade age checks.

If approved, the new rules would mark one of the UK's most significant interventions into teenage social media use, placing greater responsibility on platforms while encouraging parents to play a more active role in managing their children's digital habits.