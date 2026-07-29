Federal prosecutors in Atlanta have ignited a high-stakes constitutional battle by charging a local activist with evidence destruction after a privacy-focused mobile operating system allegedly wiped its data during a federal border search.

Samuel Tunick, a participant in movements opposing Atlanta's controversial police training centre known as 'Cop City,' was subjected to secondary inspection by US Customs and Border Protection agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport upon returning from a trip abroad.

When agents demanded access to his Google Pixel device, Tunick entered a passcode that activated an advanced security feature intrinsic to GrapheneOS, instantly purging the phone's contents before federal authorities could examine them.

Now facing a rare felony indictment under federal property seizure statutes, Tunick's legal team argues that the interrogation relied on pretextual counterterrorism suspicions to circumvent warrant requirements.

Civil liberties advocates warn that prosecuting an individual for utilising standard encryption and data-protection software establishes a chilling precedent, effectively criminalising the foundational digital safeguards relied upon by millions of journalists, activists, and privacy-conscious citizens worldwide.

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Privacy Tool Becomes Subject of Federal Case

In January 2025, Tunick was stopped at the airport as he was returning to the US. Federal agents questioned Tunick and sought access to his mobile phone during an investigation that authorities said involved suspected child exploitation material.

After Tunick entered a special passcode, 'the screen went blank, flashed several times, and the phone appeared to restart,' CBP officer Larry Findley said. This prevented investigators from accessing potential evidence, and they are arguing that this action may fall under a federal law that prohibits destroying property to prevent seizure.

However, Tunick's defence team claims the search was connected to his involvement in protests against Atlanta's controversial police training centre. His lawyers state that authorities improperly pressured him during questioning and that evidence obtained from the phone should be excluded.

Battle Over Privacy and Suspicion

Privacy advocates are arguing that secure operating systems, encrypted messaging, and data protection tools are legitimate technologies used by journalists, business owners, activists and ordinary smartphone users. They warn that treating such tools as suspicious could discourage people from protecting their own information.

Atlanta Solidarity Fund member Marlon Kautz said people have the right to keep their private data secure from unconstitutional searches, particularly during what he called a period of increasing authoritarianism.

Speaking to The Guardian, Kautz said, 'We all have a right to secure our private data against unconstitutional searches. And we should – especially in a time of rising authoritarianism.'

Cybersecurity Experts Warn of a Dangerous Legal Precedent

Technical experts emphasise that features like duress PINs and remote-wipe options are standard security mechanisms designed to protect sensitive personal records, corporate intellectual property, and confidential journalistic sources from malicious actors or sophisticated state spyware.

Cybersecurity experts have also raised concerns that the case could create a damaging precedent if courts begin associating privacy features with criminal intent.

A person choosing stronger security settings does not necessarily mean they are attempting to hide illegal activities, they argue. The government, however, maintains that the issue is not simply the use of privacy software but the alleged destruction of evidence during an official investigation.

Prosecutors say the technology became relevant because they believe it was used to prevent authorities from examining the phone.

Tunick's case is taking place as the limits of digital privacy during border inspections remain heavily debated in the United States.

Border officials have long held broad powers to examine electronic devices without obtaining a warrant, although those powers have faced repeated legal challenges and differing court decisions, per The Economic Times.

As the case proceeds toward potential trial dates, legal observers across the globe will monitor whether the judiciary chooses to protect user-controlled digital sovereignty or validate federal efforts to criminalise data security.