The founder of Telegram has accused organised online extortionists of exploiting Apple's App Store review process after the messaging platform briefly disappeared from the iOS marketplace, warning that 'any app can be next' if attackers succeed in planting illegal content that platform owners cannot immediately detect. The allegation came hours after Apple restored Telegram to the App Store.

Apple said it temporarily removed the app after reviewers found child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that violated App Store rules. Telegram returned after the company removed the content and banned the account responsible.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov disputed suggestions that the incident reflected a broader moderation failure and instead claimed the material formed part of a coordinated extortion campaign that exploited hidden, AI-modified content. Apple has not commented on those specific allegations.

Telegram Links Incident To Alleged Extortion Scheme

In a statement published on his official Telegram channel, Durov said the offending material had not been posted in a conventional way. According to Durov, the attacker edited an older message inside a public Telegram group and inserted AI‑modified CSAM.

He said the edit left the content effectively invisible to ordinary group members, preventing moderators and users from reporting it through Telegram's normal safety systems. Durov alleged the individual belonged to a network of 'takedown extortionists' that targets administrators of public communities.

'These extortionists use automated accounts to plant illegal content in public groups and then report it directly to Apple,' he wrote, adding that the objective was to pressure group owners into paying money to avoid removal from the App Store. The company said its existing moderation systems rely on user reports, artificial intelligence filters, content hashes and human review to detect and remove illegal material from public groups.

Apple Removed Telegram Before Restoring It

Apple said it temporarily removed the app after reviewers found CSAM that violated App Store rules. Telegram returned after the company removed the content and banned the account responsible.

Existing Telegram users were able to continue using the application during the removal period, while new downloads and App Store listings were temporarily unavailable in several markets.

Durov Questions Apple's Enforcement Process

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Beyond disputing the source of the material, Durov criticised Apple's handling of the incident. He said Apple removed Telegram before contacting the company, creating what he described as a broader risk for applications that depend on user‑generated content.

'Apple removed Telegram from the App Store before contacting us,' Durov wrote. He argued that if an application used by more than one billion people could disappear without prior notice, smaller developers could face even greater risks.

Durov also questioned whether Apple would apply the same standard consistently across every application available through the App Store. Apple has not publicly responded to that criticism.

Telegram Says Public Moderation Remains Effective

Telegram maintained that illegal material in public groups is not a systemic problem on the platform. The company pointed to its published safety policies, which describe systems used to identify and remove CSAM from public spaces.

According to Durov, the alleged need to hide the material inside an edited message demonstrates that Telegram's existing moderation measures make ordinary distribution difficult. He argued the incident reflected evolving tactics used by attackers rather than a failure of Telegram's moderation technology.

Telegram did not disclose technical evidence supporting its claims or identify the individual allegedly responsible.

Platform Moderation Faces New Questions

The dispute highlights pressure on technology companies that host user‑generated content as artificial intelligence tools become easier to use. While Apple said the removal resulted from content violating its App Store guidelines, Telegram argues attackers are adapting their methods to exploit moderation systems and automated enforcement processes.

Durov urged developers operating online communities to remain alert to increasingly sophisticated attempts to manipulate platform moderation. 'Stay vigilant,' he wrote.

Neither Apple nor Telegram disclosed whether additional security measures would be introduced following the incident. The companies also have not said whether they are cooperating with law enforcement regarding the alleged extortion campaign.