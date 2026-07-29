Pavel Durov is a Russian-born tech entrepreneur, billionaire and the founder of Telegram, the encrypted messaging app that has made him one of the most recognisable figures in global tech. He is once again under pressure from Russia while also drawing attention for saying he has fathered more than 100 children through sperm donations.

Durov built his reputation as a privacy-first founder willing to challenge governments over content moderation and access to user data. Telegram, which now has more than 1 billion users, has become central to political, military and social communication in Russia, Ukraine and beyond. That scale, and Telegram's encrypted, state-resistant structure, has made Durov a persistent target of government scrutiny.

From VKontakte to Telegram

Read more Russia Accuses Telegram Founder of Aiding Terrorism for Refusing To Remove Ukrainian Recruitment Bots Russia Accuses Telegram Founder of Aiding Terrorism for Refusing To Remove Ukrainian Recruitment Bots

Before Telegram, Durov co-founded VKontakte, the Russian social network often described as the country's answer to Facebook. He left Russia in 2014 after refusing government demands to shut down opposition communities on the platform, a move that reinforced his image as an outsider willing to resist state pressure.

He later built Telegram into a global messaging service and moved its operations to Dubai in 2017. He later acquired French and United Arab Emirates citizenship, broadening the company's footprint as Telegram expanded into one of the world's most widely used messaging apps.

That global reach has helped make Telegram difficult for governments to control. It has also placed Durov at the centre of a wider debate over encryption, platform responsibility and how much access authorities should have to private communications.

Russia Tightens Pressure

Russia's latest move against Durov adds to that long-running tension. In April, Durov said he had received a summons in Russia naming him as a suspect, after authorities intensified efforts to control Telegram and linked the platform to terrorism-related allegations. In February, Russian officials were reportedly investigating him as part of a criminal case concerning 'assistance to terrorist activity', according to The Moscow Times.

Russia has opened a criminal case against me for “aiding terrorism.” Each day, the authorities fabricate new pretexts to restrict Russians’ access to Telegram as they seek to suppress the right to privacy and free speech. A sad spectacle of a state afraid of its own people. — Pavel Durov (@durov) February 24, 2026

The Moscow Times reported that Russia's FSB was investigating Durov on terrorism allegations, while state publications including TASS and RIA Novosti said the case was based on materials from the security services. Telegram has also faced years of pressure from Moscow, including a 2018 move to block the app after it refused a court order to give state security services access to encrypted messages.

This matters because Telegram's encryption is one of the reasons users trust the app, but it is also why authorities have pushed for greater access. Durov's refusal to comply has become a defining part of his public image and a recurring source of conflict with governments.

The 100 Children Claim

Durov's private life has also drawn attention. He said more than 100 children he has fathered will share his estimated £10.4 billion ($13.9 billion) fortune after a clinic told him that sperm donations he began making years ago had led to births in 12 countries.

Just sketched a logo for my sperm donorship program. Is ‘pd’ in a circle minimalist enough? pic.twitter.com/9imJP5bZTX — Pavel Durov (@durov) December 23, 2025

He said he is the official father of six children from three relationships, while the rest were conceived through sperm donation. He also said the children would not be able to access the inheritance until they are 30, and described the donations as a form of civic duty. The BBC reported the claim in June, turning it into one of the most talked-about personal stories involving a major tech founder this year.

Russia's Long Campaign To Reclaim Telegram

Durov has long been portrayed as a figure who rejects convention in both business and personal life. His clashes with Russian authorities, Telegram's political importance and his unusual family claims have all contributed to a profile that is hard to ignore.

I’m turning 41, but I don’t feel like celebrating.



Our generation is running out of time to save the free Internet built for us by our fathers.



What was once the promise of the free exchange of information is being turned into the ultimate tool of control.



Once-free countries… — Pavel Durov (@durov) October 9, 2025

In 2024, the Kremlin warned him after allegations emerged that Telegram had been used to recruit attackers linked to the Moscow concert hall assault. That episode showed how quickly the app can become politically sensitive when officials believe it is being used beyond their control.

Taken together, the latest Russian pressure and Durov's personal claims explain why his name keeps returning to the news. He remains both a powerful tech founder and a symbol of the fight over privacy, state power and the reach of private platforms.