Antigoni Buxton, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter who first rose to fame on Love Island in 2022, has officially been chosen to represent Cyprus at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

The announcement was made by the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) on 3 November 2025, confirming that Buxton will perform a brand-new original track at next year's competition in Vienna, Austria.

Cyprus Confirms Eurovision Selection

CyBC confirmed Buxton's participation on 3 November 2025, describing her as 'a modern voice for a new generation of Cypriot music.' The broadcaster selected her internally after reviewing a shortlist of potential artists.

Buxton, who is of Greek Cypriot heritage, said she was 'honoured and emotional' to represent her ancestral homeland, calling the opportunity 'a dream come true.'

She revealed that her entry would blend 'Mediterranean pop with modern production,' celebrating her roots while connecting with an international audience. 'This song is about pride, passion and connection. It represents Cyprus in every beat,' she said.

The track, which Antigoni is co-writing with her production team, is expected to be unveiled ahead of next year's Eurovision semi-finals. According to Eurovoix, the entry is anticipated to feature both English and Greek lyrics, reflecting her Cypriot-British heritage.

From Reality TV To Rising Music Star

Buxton rose to fame after appearing on ITV2's Love Island in 2022, where her musical background and warm personality made her a standout contestant. Following the show, she focused on her music career, releasing singles such as 'Never Gonna Love,' 'Messy Love,' and '2 Cups.'

Her unique sound a mix of soulful vocals and Mediterranean inspired rhythms has attracted attention in both the UK and Cyprus. 'Music was always my first love,' and 'Love Island gave me a platform, but Eurovision gives me a purpose.'

The announcement sparked widespread celebration online, with fans describing her as a 'perfect ambassador' for Cyprus. Her mother, celebrity chef Tonia Buxton, also shared her pride on Instagram, writing: 'Our girl is representing Cyprus! We couldn't be prouder.'

Eurovision 2026 Heads To Vienna

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will be hosted in Vienna, Austria, following Switzerland's win in 2025 with the song 'The Code' by Nemo. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed Vienna as the host city earlier this year, following Switzerland's decline to host due to venue limitations.

The competition will take place in May 2026, with semi-finals held earlier that month. Cyprus, which first entered Eurovision in 1981, continues to seek its first-ever victory, having finished second in 2018 with Eleni Foureira's 'Fuego.'

For Buxton, the goal is simple: to make her country proud. 'This is more than a performance,' she said. 'It's a celebration of who we are, and I can't wait to share it with the world.'