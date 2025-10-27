British actor Orlando Bloom is back in the headlines — this time not for a new film, but for being seen in Venice with celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi, days after confirming his breakup with singer Katy Perry.

Photos published by the Daily Mail on 27 June 2025 show the British actor arriving by water taxi for a pre-wedding celebration hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. The images, which spread quickly online, prompted questions about the woman by his side — and whether Bloom had already moved on.

What Happened

Bloom and Perry confirmed their separation on 26 June 2025, ending their nearly decade-long relationship. The couple, who share a daughter, had been engaged since 2019. Reps said they were focusing on co-parenting and maintaining respect for one another.

A day later, photos obtained by the Daily Mail appeared to show Bloom attending the Bezos–Sánchez pre-wedding celebrations in Venice. In the images, he is seen boarding a water taxi with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who described the scene as occurring after a rehearsal dinner held on one of Venice's private islands. The outlet reported that Mizrahi's husband, entrepreneur Nico Mizrahi, was also present during the outing.

While the pictures drew interest online, no reputable outlet has confirmed any romantic link between Bloom and Mizrahi. Neither has publicly commented on the speculation.

Who Is Jamie Mizrahi?

Jamie Mizrahi is a Los Angeles-based stylist known for dressing clients such as Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katy Perry. According to her professional agency, A-Frame, she began her career in editorial styling before moving into red-carpet fashion.

In a March 2025 interview with Forbes, Mizrahi explained that her process involves 'creating a mood board and direction months before any major event.' She has said that her work is about helping clients 'feel confident and authentic rather than costumed.'

Jamie Mizrahi is married to entrepreneur Nico Mizrahi and is a mother of two. She balances family life with a roster of high-profile styling assignments and is also one of Hollywood's most respected stylists.

Why the Photo Drew Attention

Because Mizrahi has worked closely with Katy Perry, her appearance alongside Perry's former partner naturally drew social media attention. However, fashion insiders cautioned against reading too much into the optics. The Bezos–Sánchez celebration gathered a wide circle of actors, stylists, and executives, many of whom share long-standing professional ties.

No evidence supports that Bloom and Mizrahi share anything beyond friendship or industry connections.

What Comes Next

Bloom is currently filming new projects following his role in Gran Turismo (2023), while Perry continues her international tour. Mizrahi remains active within Hollywood's fashion circuit, styling clients for upcoming award-season events.

The Venice sighting stands as an intriguing yet unsubstantiated moment in Bloom's post-split chapter one, underscoring how quickly professional proximity can ignite public curiosity in celebrity culture.

The sighting also highlights how quickly the worlds of fashion and celebrity collide — and how quickly public curiosity follows. For now, both seem focused on work, not romance. Whether the story fades or evolves, it's a reminder of Hollywood's favourite game: connect the dots, even when there are none.