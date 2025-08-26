Executive at billion-pound cookie empire comes out as gay in heartfelt Instagram statement.

Sawyer Hemsley, co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of the fast-rising Crumbl Cookies empire, broke his silence on Monday, 25 August 2025, via Instagram, confirming he is gay in an emotional post after social media speculation. At 33, Hemsley asked to tell his own story when so many voices were filling the narrative. Critics and supporters alike welcomed his honesty and the depth of his self-revelation.

Speculation about his sexuality first surfaced online when TikTok user @grantegibbs posted a clip reacting to another video of Hemsley, bluntly stating, 'that man is so gay.' The comment quickly circulated, fuelling online conversations and adding to public curiosity about Hemsley's private life.

A Moment of Truth

Hemsley's post began by addressing mounting rumours and speculation: 'Over the past little while, there have been people online trying to define me, twist things, and share conversations in ways that feel harmful. Instead of letting others write my story, I want to share it in my own words.'

He continued: 'The truth is, over the past few years I've come to understand and accept that I'm gay. It's taken me a long time to really process this part of myself and even longer to feel comfortable enough to say it out loud.' The emotional weight of his journey, at times 'overwhelming' and 'scary', yet now bringing 'peace, joy, and authenticity,' offered a poignant insight into his personal evolution.

Hemsley also acknowledged his upbringing: growing up Mormon in Utah shaped his values, which he 'still deeply love and respect'. Yet his path to self-acceptance demanded courage and honesty — a journey he now embraces with gratitude. He closed with a message of hope: 'I know some people may have questions or even judgments, but my hope is that kindness, empathy, and love will lead the way.'

From Cookie Shop to Unicorn Status

Crumbl Cookies began in 2017 when cousins Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan launched their first store in Logan, Utah. Within a few short years, this humble bakehouse ballooned into a vast franchised chain with over 1,000 stores across the US and Canada.

By 2022, Crumbl had surpassed the billion-dollar mark in annual revenue, effectively reaching unicorn status. Its strategy hinged on a weekly rotating menu and masterful social media presence, particularly on TikTok and Instagram, which drew millions of followers and fervent teen-driven buzz.

Financially, the franchise model has proven strong: the average store earned approximately £0.84 million ($1.16 million) in revenue, with net profits of around £89,000 ($123,000) per year.

A Personal Revelation Amid Public Success

Hemsley's coming-out marks a deeply personal moment within a highly public career. Known for heavily influencing Crumbl's brand image, he now steps into the spotlight for reasons far greater than cookies.

There's speculation online, especially search queries asking, 'Does Sawyer Hemsley have a wife?', but no evidence supports that claim, indicating curiosity rather than confirmation.

Public Response and Cultural Impact

Online reaction has been largely supportive. Fans praised Hemsley for seizing agency over his story amidst swirling gossip. Others acknowledged the difficulty of navigating identity within a deeply religious background.

His story reminds us: behind every brand, there are real people, navigating identity, belief, legacy and the desire to tell their own story.