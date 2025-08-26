Devon Walker, a 34-year-old comedian, confirmed his departure from Saturday Night Live (SNL) after three seasons, candidly describing the environment as sometimes 'toxic as hell.' He likened his time on the show to a fleeting relationship: 'Me and baby broke up... sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell.'

In an Instagram post on Monday, 25 August 2025, Walker reflected on the ups and downs, expressing gratitude for collaborators like Gary and Alex, and hinted at plans to travel to Japan before pursuing prestige drama roles.

His exit arrives ahead of SNL's 51st series, due to premiere 4 October 2025, in the midst of a broader cast "shake-up" led by producer Lorne Michaels.

A Queer Pioneer Also Leaves the Stage

Celeste Yim, SNL's first openly non-binary writer, also announced their departure after five years, completing a significant chapter in season 50. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Yim praised the show for launching their career but noted the grueling workload and highs and lows of the creative grind: 'It was grueling and I slept in my office every week... but I loved it and I laughed every day'

Yim thanked the creative community, especially Bowen Yang, and reaffirmed their commitment to writing as a form of resistance amid rising anti-trans sentiment.

Other Noteworthy Exits

Over the decades, SNL has seen numerous big-name exits, voluntary and otherwise:

Ben Stiller quit after just four episodes in 1989, citing live performance nerves. Lorne Michaels responded famously, 'Ben's gonna do what Ben's gonna do.' Stiller moved on to create The Ben Stiller Show.

Larry David walked off in 1985 after repeated sketch rejections, famously declaring: 'This f---ing show stinks. ... I'm done!' Yet he returned to meetings, humour intact, before leaving shortly thereafter.

Punkie Johnson, SNL's first openly queer Black female cast member, left ahead of the 50th season. She explained she didn't feel the show was "her zone," noting differences in training backgrounds and the loss of key collaborators.

Why Departures Matter Now

SNL's high turnover, especially now, shows the struggle between tradition and reinvention. Lorne Michaels has explicitly flagged a need to "reinvent" ahead of season 51, building on the stability of its 50th anniversary.

Harding many casts and creative styles over 51 seasons inevitably brings friction — and occasionally, exit lines drawn.

The human drama at play, writers and performers reaching breaking points, seeking authenticity, or simply realigning career goals, speaks to both the pressures of live comedy and the cultural shifts in the industry. As Walker, Yim and others depart, the show stands at a crossroads, with its future shape and tone open to reinvention.

Looking Ahead: SNL's Next Act

Walker's departure, framed by candour and weariness, and Yim's poignant farewell mark a moment of creative rupture and renewal. With SNL retooling ahead of season 51, several new faces and fresh voices are expected.

The show's ability to embrace the change without losing its quirky, sharp edge will define whether this next chapter becomes stale or spectacular. Casting drama, high stakes and reinvention: few live TV shows wear those elements so prominently.