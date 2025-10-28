Prominent conservative commentator Candace Owens has published screenshots she claims were sent to her by Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), shortly before his death. The messages—shared publicly in early October 2025—appear to show Kirk expressing anxiety about political conflicts and donor pressure in the days leading up to his fatal shooting.

What Happened

Kirk was killed on 10 September 2025 during a TPUSA event in Orem, Utah, after a gunman opened fire while he was speaking. Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect, though officials have not disclosed a motive.

Weeks later, Owens who previously worked with Kirk posted screenshots of private conversations that she says took place in the days before the incident. In one series of messages, the sender identified as 'Charlie' wrote, 'You are going to be the Iron Lady of America... I might be Moses though. I might not see this whole thing through.'

Owens presented the texts as evidence that Kirk believed he was in danger. 'It felt like a warning,' she told followers on X (formerly Twitter), describing the messages as 'hauntingly prophetic.'

The Messages and Donor Controversy

In another exchange, the sender appeared to lament losing a major donor, writing: 'Just lost another huge Jewish donor. $2 million a year because we won't cancel Tucker. I cannot and will not be bullied like this.'

According to Turning Point USA spokesperson, the screenshots 'appear authentic' but were 'being misrepresented outside their full context.' Kirk's position on Israel and donor relations was 'complex and nuanced,' adding that the texts did not indicate any immediate threat.

Owens has nonetheless argued that the correspondence reveals political tensions within TPUSA and pressure from prominent donors. She alleged that the messages reflected internal disputes over Israel-related policy and claimed there could be 'more behind' Kirk's death a suggestion for which no public evidence exists.

Fact-Checking and Official Response

Authorities have released no indication that Kirk's killing was linked to political or donor activity. The ongoing investigation remains focused on the arrested suspect. While Owens's screenshots have circulated widely, their interpretation remains speculative. The available evidence supports the authenticity of some messages but not the broader conspiratorial claims surrounding motive or orchestration.

Owens allegedly connected to donor pressure, publicly denied any involvement and posted his own correspondence with Kirk, describing their relationship as 'amicable and professional.'

Broader Context

Kirk had long been a vocal advocate for conservative causes and an ally of pro-Israel organisations, though in recent months he had voiced frustration about donor influence in US politics. Observers say the controversy underscores growing divides within the American right over foreign-policy alignment and funding transparency.

For now, investigators have not tied the leaked messages to the events of 10 September.

'the texts exist, but their significance remains unproven.'

Owens continues to call for an independent review, while TPUSA maintains that Kirk's legacy should not be clouded by 'unfounded speculation.'