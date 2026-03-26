A photograph of a man with a prominent Trump tattoo on his arm is making the rounds on various social media platforms. According to reports, the Cuban man who supports Trump has been deported.

While dramatic allegations of his deportation have flooded timelines, there is no reputable source reporting such a case. This is another example of how the line between viral fiction and documented fact has become dangerously blurred.

Was the Cuban Man Actually Deported?

Numerous posts across X, Facebook, and Threads have alleged that US authorities have deported the individual in question. These claims suggest that despite his overt displays of loyalty to the Republican platform, he was unable to avoid the reach of immigration enforcement. The story has been shared widely by those looking to highlight the complexities of immigration policy and partisan 'support.'

However, there is a significant lack of evidence to support these assertions. No reputable news organisation or official government body has released a report confirming that such a deportation has taken place. The absence of a credible source means that these reports remain entirely unverified and should be treated with extreme caution.

Digital misinformation often thrives in the absence of hard facts, especially when the subject matter is politically charged. In this instance, the speed at which the story spread outpaced the ability of fact‑checkers to confirm the man's current legal status. Without documentation or an official statement, the claim resides in the realm of internet gossip.

Hey, everybody remember this guy who went viral in 2024 for getting "Trump" tattooed on his forearm?



Anyways, he got deported yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vSEc01ccZI — BonkDaCarnivore (@BonkDaCarnivore) March 25, 2026

Who Is 'Trump Del Posito'?

The man with the Trump tattoo in viral images is Jorge Luis Posito, also known as Trump Del Posito, a Cuban immigrant who has become a recognisable figure within certain online circles. Based on his personal Facebook profile, he is a digital creator from Miami, Florida.

His online presence reflects his political views, and he frequently shares his admiration for the current president. The tattoo on his arm is a permanent fixture of his digital identity, often featured in his posts and videos.

Posito's content typically reflects the views of a dedicated Trump supporter. He often engages with other users who share his perspective, creating a community centred on his political identity. This public persona has made him a target for both praise and scrutiny, depending on the political leanings of the observer.

While his profile provides a clear picture of his beliefs, it offers no confirmation regarding his residency status or any legal proceedings. Until Posito himself, or an official entity, provides an update, his status remains the subject of intense speculation.

The Rise Of Political Tattoo Hoaxes And Viral Stunts

The uncertainty surrounding Posito's situation echoes a previous viral event involving a woman with a Trump tattoo on her forehead. Rain Monroe shocked the internet when she appeared with Trump's name inked across her face in large, bold letters. Shortly after the images went viral, she allegedly requested financial support to have the tattoo removed.

This request led to a wave of mockery and debate, but the truth was far more calculated. It was eventually revealed that the tattoo and the subsequent plea for help were part of a coordinated effort to create viral content. The goal was never political expression or sincere regret, but rather the generation of views and social media engagement.

Such incidents highlight a growing trend where political symbols are used as tools for digital attention. These stunts often muddy the waters for genuine political discourse and make it difficult for the public to discern truth from fiction. The Posito case exists within this same ecosystem of high‑stakes, image‑driven political storytelling.