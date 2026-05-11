Laura Loomer has publicly accused fellow right-wing commentator Candace Owens of orchestrating a sustained harassment campaign against Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, alleging that Owens has spread deliberate falsehoods while privately profiting from a carefully constructed image of financial hardship.

The accusations, posted by Loomer on X, marked a sharp escalation in a feud between two of America's most prominent far-right media figures — one that has drawn in the grieving widow of a man whose death continues to reverberate across conservative circles in the United States.

Laura Loomer's Allegations Against Candace Owens

Loomer did not mince words. She accused Owens of pushing what she called 'bankrupt lies' while allegedly targeting Erika Kirk in a relentless and calculated manner, even accusing Owens of destroying innocent people's lives with what Loomer described as 'psychotic conspiracy theories'.

The claims have amplified scrutiny on Owens at a time when she is already facing separate legal pressure stemming from a defamation lawsuit filed by Charlie Kirk's former security chief.

Actively attempting to destroy Erika Kirk's reputation and well-being, Loomer characterised Owens' behaviour as obsessive and deeply personal. According to Loomer, Owens publicly portrayed herself as facing financial difficulties whilst simultaneously maintaining a lifestyle inconsistent with those claims — an allegation Owens has not directly addressed.

Loomer further alleged that Owens' conduct reflected traits she associated with narcissistic personality disorder, a characterisation Owens has not formally responded to. The language was pointed and personal, going well beyond the bounds of standard political disagreement.

Owens, for her part, has previously pushed back against Loomer's attacks, characterising her criticism as motivated by jealousy and personal grievance rather than genuine concern for Erika Kirk.

The feud between the two women has been simmering for months, with earlier clashes centring on Owens' commentary about the circumstances surrounding Charlie Kirk's death. Loomer had previously labelled Owens' theories 'demented' and 'sick', language that signalled the depth of animosity well before the latest exchange.

Erika Kirk and the Legal Fallout Surrounding Candace Owens

A defamation lawsuit filed against Candace Owens by Charlie Kirk's former security chief has added a legal dimension to what began as an online dispute. The suit alleges, according to the lawsuit filing, that Owens made false and damaging claims in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination — claims that, according to the claimant, caused measurable reputational and professional harm.

The lawsuit underscores how the fallout from Charlie Kirk's death has continued to generate serious consequences for those involved in public commentary around it. Owens has denied wrongdoing.

Earlier reporting had already documented Loomer's condemnation of Owens over specific claims made about Erika Kirk, accusations that Loomer argued were not only false but deliberately designed to cause distress to a woman still navigating a period of acute personal loss.

As of publication, Candace Owens had not issued a formal statement in direct response to Loomer's latest round of allegations. Neither Erika Kirk's representatives nor Loomer's team responded to requests for comment. The dispute, conducted almost entirely across social media platforms, shows no immediate sign of resolution.