Donald Trump shared an artificial intelligence-generated image on his Truth Social platform showing himself and several political allies in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC. The image depicts Trump seated on a gold inflatable chair, surrounded by shirtless figures resembling JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Doug Burgum, and a bikini-clad woman.

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The post circulated widely on social media. The image is clearly artificial, with visible inconsistencies typical of AI-generated content. The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is a protected federal site where swimming is not permitted.

The image formed part of a series of posts shared within a short period on the platform, which included multiple digitally altered visuals of Trump and political figures.

Post Linked to Planned Reflecting Pool Renovation

The image was shared during ongoing plans to renovate the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a project backed by Trump and overseen by federal officials. Reports indicate the refurbishment includes resurfacing the pool and addressing long-standing maintenance issues ahead of the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations.

According to People, the image appears to reflect Trump's proposed vision for the site, including water coloured in what he has described as an 'American flag blue' shade. The same tone is visible in the AI-generated image.

President Trump shared an AI image on Truth Social Friday night of him, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum wading in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. pic.twitter.com/OE1maLjMcI — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 2, 2026

Trump has previously criticised the condition of the reflecting pool, stating in April that it appeared 'filthy' following comments from a visiting acquaintance. He said the renovation would improve both the appearance and construction of the landmark, which dates back to the early 20th century.

He has also claimed the project could be completed faster and at a lower cost than initially projected, while presenting it as part of broader efforts to prepare national sites for upcoming anniversary events.

The timing of the image has drawn attention, although there is no indication it was intended as an official visual plan for the refurbishment.

Online Reaction Focuses on Unidentified Woman and Viral Speculation

The image prompted significant online discussion, particularly about the identity of the woman shown alongside Trump and his allies. Some users speculated she could represent a public figure, while others suggested the likeness was entirely AI-generated. No confirmation has been provided, and her identity remains unclear.

Who’s the chick? — Christi Bee (@Christi86008336) May 2, 2026

That girl in the bathing suit is prob Brooke Rollins, Head of Agriculture and Snap etc — Annie (@annie5840) May 2, 2026

Whose body is being used for Donald Trump? Because that body is about half Trump's actual poundage and 50 years younger. — Fiona Kenny 🍁 (@fionakennyantiq) May 2, 2026

Reaction to the image varied, with some users treating it as satire and others questioning its intent. A number of posts also linked the image to Trump's planned renovation of the reflecting pool, though this has not been confirmed.

The post was shared without explanation, leaving much of the interpretation to online speculation.

AI Content Continues to Influence Online Discourse

The spread of the image highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in shaping online political discussion. Although the image does not depict a real event, it generated significant engagement across social platforms.

The use of stylised or fictional visuals has become more common in political messaging, particularly on platforms where images can reach large audiences quickly without mediation.

As AI tools become more widely used, questions around authenticity, interpretation and the role of digital content in political communication are expected to remain central to public debate.