President Donald Trump has reposted an AI-generated image showing Jesus Christ embracing him, only days after deleting a post widely criticised for depicting the president in a Christ-like role. The latest development occurred on Wednesday as the US leader's administration remains locked in a war of words with Pope Leo XIV.

The image, which Trump shared on Truth Social, portrays the two figures with their heads touching and eyes closed in front of an American flag. Trump added the caption 'The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!' It is the second religiously themed AI image to attract attention in less than a week.

Jesus Hugs Trump Image Reignites Debate

Read more Pope Leo's Response to Trump Intensifies After Viral Jesus-Like Photo, Stresses Moral Foundations of Democracy Pope Leo's Response to Trump Intensifies After Viral Jesus-Like Photo, Stresses Moral Foundations of Democracy

The embrace image was first circulated on X by a Trump supporter before the president reposted it. A verified Instagram account, Brut America, highlighted the timing, noting it came just days after sparking widespread controversy among conservatives with a now-deleted image that appeared to depict the president as Jesus himself.

In the picture, Jesus has an arm around Trump's shoulder with one hand on his chest, while the president stands behind a microphone. The composition has prompted fresh debate about the boundaries between faith, politics and technology.

Trump's decision to share the content has been described by some observers as consistent with his pattern of using social media to project strength and divine favour, though it has also invited accusations of blasphemy from parts of the Christian community.

Backlash From Earlier Christ-Like Depiction

The previous post, uploaded on Sunday and removed the following day, showed Trump in flowing white and red robes laying a glowing hand on the forehead of a man in a hospital bed. A bright light emanated from his other hand, with an American flag, eagles and military aircraft in the background. Critics said it closely resembled classical religious art of Jesus healing the sick.

Trump responded to the outcry by telling reporters he had understood the image to show him as a doctor. 'It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better,' he explained, insisting that only the 'fake news' had interpreted it as a Christ-like portrayal to CBS. The deletion followed swift condemnation from across the political spectrum, including from some of the president's most loyal evangelical supporters.

Several Christian leaders expressed discomfort, with one bishop calling the imagery alarming on CNN's The Arena. The timing was particularly notable as it came hours after Trump publicly criticised Pope Leo XIV as 'weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy', intensifying an already tense relationship with the Vatican.

Mixed Reactions and Broader Context

Reactions to both images have highlighted deep divisions in how Trump's base views the intersection of religion and leadership. While many supporters view the posts as light-hearted affirmations or memes, others argue they risk undermining the seriousness of faith.

Political analysts note that such episodes could test the loyalty of religious voters who were instrumental in Trump's re-election as reported in an Axios article. The use of AI to generate these visuals has also raised questions about the role of technology in shaping political narratives in the digital age.

As of Thursday morning, the latest image remains on Trump's Truth Social account, with no further comment from the president or his team on the growing online discussion of the Jesus hugs Trump image.