US President Donald Trump has once again been caught on camera appearing to fall asleep during a White House event, fuelling renewed questions about whether the 79-year-old commander-in-chief is struggling to stay awake on the job.

The POTUS, who has been nicknamed 'Dozy Don' for his tendency to doze off during important meetings, has reignited scrutiny over the 79-year-old leader's health and stamina after a string of similar incidents in recent months.

The latest episode unfolded during an Oval Office event focused on maternal health and motherhood initiatives. According to reports, Trump appeared visibly drowsy while Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr spoke about what he called a 'fertility crisis'. Cameras captured Trump's eyes closing for several moments before he suddenly jolted awake and resumed speaking.

The White House has not publicly commented on the incident, but critics quickly seized on the footage online, comparing it to Trump's past attacks on former US President Joe Biden, whom Trump frequently mocked with the nickname 'Sleepy Joe'.

Why Does Trump Keep Falling Asleep?

The moment marks just the latest in a growing list of public appearances where Trump appeared to struggle to stay awake.

Only days earlier, Trump was seen drifting in and out of drowsiness during an Oval Office ceremony restoring the Presidential Fitness Test in schools. While Cabinet officials, including Kennedy, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Education Secretary Linda McMahon, addressed the audience, cameras repeatedly showed the president's eyelids drooping shut.

Last month, another awkward moment occurred during a healthcare affordability event at the White House, where Trump appeared to nod off while pharmaceutical executives discussed drug treatments. California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked the president online, accusing him of being 'asleep at the wheel'.

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Medical experts have also weighed in on the repeated incidents. Cardiologist Dr Jonathan Reiner, who previously served as White House physician under President George W. Bush, suggested Trump's visible fatigue could point to 'daytime somnolence', a condition associated with excessive daytime sleepiness and sometimes sleep apnoea.

Trump's apparent drowsiness has surfaced repeatedly throughout 2025 and 2026. In February, cameras caught him with his eyes closed during a 'Board of Peace' event attended by world leaders, where he reportedly jolted awake after applause erupted in the room.

In late 2025, Trump was also filmed appearing to doze off during a Cabinet meeting and again during a press conference about lowering prescription drug costs. At the time, critics and commentators circulated clips online while raising concerns about the president's health.

Despite the growing attention, Trump has repeatedly denied actually falling asleep. In previous interviews, he claimed he was simply resting his eyes or blinking when cameras captured the moments. During one Cabinet meeting, he insisted the discussion had merely become 'pretty boring'.

Supporters within Trump's administration have meanwhile defended his demanding schedule, often portraying him as someone who barely sleeps. Recent reports noted that the president frequently posts on Truth Social in the middle of the night and early morning hours, with aides reportedly adapting their schedules around his unusual sleep habits.