Donald Trump deleted an AI-generated image of himself as a Christ-like figure from Truth Social after it triggered one of the most unusual backlashes of his presidency, a public revolt from his own Christian base.

The post, shared on the night of 12 April 2026 without any accompanying caption, depicted Trump in a white robe and red sash, laying one hand on a sick man's forehead while light radiated from the other. It appeared on Trump's Truth Social account hours after he published a lengthy tirade against Pope Leo XIV, calling the first American-born pontiff 'WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.'

By Monday morning, the image had been deleted. The fallout it left behind, however, spread far beyond social media, with evangelical Christians, conservative media figures, and even Trump's most loyal political allies publicly breaking with the president over what many called straightforward blasphemy.

The Image, the Pope Feud, and Why It Landed So Hard

The image Trump shared was not original. Reports confirmed it was a modified version of an AI illustration posted in February 2026 by Australian-American conservative commentator Nick Adams, who captioned his version with 'America has been sick for a long time. President Trump is healing this nation.'

The alteration in Trump's version swapped out a soldier figure in the sky for what appeared to be a headless, winged creature. In Trump's image, the Statue of Liberty, Lincoln Memorial, bald eagles, fighter jets, and a giant American flag formed the backdrop, blending Christian iconography with Christian nationalist symbolism.

The timing gave the post additional weight. Trump had shared it immediately after attacking Pope Leo XIV over the pontiff's condemnation of the US war in Iran. On the evening of Saturday, 11 April, Leo had said from inside St Peter's Basilica: 'Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!'

Trump responded on Truth Social the following day, writing 'I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo' and accusing the pontiff of being 'WEAK on Crime' while claiming Leo owed his position to Trump himself. The AI Jesus image appeared in the same stream of posts, on Orthodox Easter Sunday.

Conservative Christian Condemnation: 'Gross Blasphemy' and 'An Antichrist Spirit'

The reaction from within Trump's own base was swift and unusually direct. Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking to CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Monday's edition of The Source, said: 'I thought that was blasphemy. As a Christian, I was very offended. And a doctor? President Trump is not a doctor. That picture had him in a robe, as Jesus is often portrayed, with light coming out of his hands.' She called for Trump to apologise. In a separate post on X, Greene went further, writing: 'It's more than blasphemy. It's an Antichrist spirit.'

Conservative Protestant commentator Megan Basham, writing for the Daily Wire, posted on X: 'I don't know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy. But he needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God.'

I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy. But he needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and… https://t.co/scsXaj6Rey — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 13, 2026

Daily Wire host Michael Knowles wrote: 'I assume someone has already told him, but it behooves the President both spiritually and politically to delete the picture, no matter the intent.' Conservative Gen Z commentator Brilyn Hollyhand posted a video on X stating: 'This is gross blasphemy. Faith is not a prop. You don't need to portray yourself as a savior when your record should speak for itself.'

I assume someone has already told him, but it behooves the President both spiritually and politically to delete the picture, no matter the intent. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 13, 2026

This is gross blasphemy.



Faith is not a prop.



You don’t need to portray yourself as a savior when your record should speak for itself.



The same God who saved Trump’s life from that bullet sent His son Jesus to die for our sins.



He died for Trump just as much as for you and I. pic.twitter.com/0Xl94nzt2A — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) April 13, 2026

The Knights Templar International, a Christian militant organisation, published a statement on X stating: 'We demand that this offensive and blasphemous image be removed forthwith! We supported President Trump in 2016 and 2024... However we are deeply offended by this and have no other choice but to condemn it wholeheartedly and ask for a public apology to the Christian brethren who have been deeply upset by this depiction. We respectfully remind President Trump of the Bible Scripture found in Galatians 6:7: "God will not be mocked."'

🚨BREAKING The Knights Templar Order and its ruling Council demand that this offensive and blasphemous image be removed forthwith !

We supported President Trump in 2016 and 2024 (NY Times attributed our support in 2016 to be part of his victory)

However we are deeply offended… pic.twitter.com/l4Ql0MFYXF — Knights Templar International (@KnightsTempOrg) April 13, 2026

MAGA Hats in Flames: The Street-Level Break With Trump

Beyond online statements, the controversy produced something rarer: documented video of former Trump supporters burning their MAGA hats. The Mirror US and the Irish Star both reported on multiple clips circulating across X and TikTok. One video, which racked up over 300,000 views on X, showed a man dousing his red cap with petrol before setting it alight, with flames rapidly consuming the hat. A second clip showed a MAGA hat burning on a barbecue grill.

Christian Trump supporters are now burning their MAGA hats after Trump posted himself as Jesus.



MAGA is over. pic.twitter.com/h3JqWP4MPs — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 14, 2026

The hat-burnings carry symbolic weight beyond their numbers. The red cap has functioned as the central emblem of the MAGA movement since 2016, and its destruction by former supporters signals a personal rupture, not just political disagreement.

The AI Jesus post landed on top of an already widening divide. Many of Trump's original supporters had opposed his military involvement in Iran as a contradiction of his America First platform. The religious backlash over the image added a separate and older grievance: Trump's pattern of appropriating Christian imagery for political branding.

Donald Trump posts AI photo of himself as the Pope. pic.twitter.com/OmgDeigrW6 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 3, 2025

He had previously shared an AI image of himself dressed as pope in May 2025, shortly before Pope Leo was elected, and during his first term publicly described himself as 'the chosen one.' Conservative evangelical preacher Lance Wallnau, a Trump ally, has long compared the president to the Persian king Cyrus from the Bible, a framing the president has encouraged.

For a president who has long insisted he is a champion of Christian values, the sight of his own supporters burning his signature merchandise over a religious provocation is a kind of image problem no press office can easily fix.