President Donald Trump has hinted that the United States could be taking over Cuba almost immediately once it has finished its operations in Iran.

The president made the remark during a speech at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches in Florida on Friday while honouring a former congressman originally from Cuba. The comment, delivered with his customary dry wit, has drawn attention to the administration's approach to the island nation, coming as it does amid heightened global tensions.

Trump Hints at Taking over Cuba Almost Immediately

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In the address, Trump stated that the attendee comes from, originally, a place called Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately. He noted that Cuba's got problems and that he liked to finish one first.

He then outlined a scenario involving the US Navy. 'On the way back from what we'll do – on the way back from Iran, we'll have one of our big, maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier – the biggest in the world – will have that come in. Stop about 100 yards offshore, and they'll say, thank you very much. We give up,' he said as reported in a MSN article.

The remarks were greeted with laughter from the crowd, according to multiple reports from the event. The speech coincides with the announcement of new US sanctions on Cuban entities linked to security, energy, mining, finance and defence sectors earlier in the week. These measures are designed to increase pressure on the Havana government, in a manner similar to strategies employed in other international contexts.

Cuba's Economic Woes and Sanctions Backdrop

The Caribbean island is experiencing severe energy shortages and a deepening economic crisis, with widespread blackouts attributed in part to restricted oil supplies under what has been described as a US oil blockade. The situation has worsened in recent months, leading to significant hardship for residents.

Trump's earlier comments about a potential friendly takeover have resurfaced following the latest statement, although the White House has not outlined any specific plan for such a move. The reference to Iran links directly to the administration's current focus in the Middle East, where US forces are said to be wrapping up key objectives.

Some diplomatic sources indicate that the Cuba remark could be part of a strategy to apply leverage across multiple fronts simultaneously. China has stepped up support for Cuba with solar panel assistance as the energy crisis deepens.

Global and Domestic Reactions

The comments have elicited a range of responses both domestically and internationally. Some see them as the president's typical rhetorical style intended to keep adversaries off balance, while others have raised concerns about the implications for US military resources already stretched by operations in Iran.

Cuban authorities have condemned the expanded sanctions as unlawful collective punishment but have not yet issued a formal reply to the specific takeover hint as of Monday. A post on Instagram by the account pmwtv highlighted the president's words, describing them as an announcement that the United States will take over Cuba almost immediately in the context of the island's severe energy shortages and economic crisis.

As of 4 May 2026, the White House has offered no further clarification on whether the Florida remarks signal any imminent policy shift. Cuba nevertheless remains a point of focus in the administration's international agenda.