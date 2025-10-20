Fans say a coordinated 'bot farm' that fuelled the smear campaign around Blake Lively has now turned its attention to Taylor Swift, amplifying online abuse and conspiracy theories.

A flurry of clips and posts circulating on TikTok and other platforms claims organised, automated accounts that once targeted Blake Lively are now being redeployed against Taylor Swift, a charge that, if true, would show how weaponised social media infrastructure can shift targets rapidly.

The allegation stems from material revealed in court filings from the Lively–Baldoni litigation and from social posts that fans say show suspiciously synchronised behaviour across hundreds of accounts.

Key primary documents — including Blake Lively's amended complaint and subsequent court filings — lay out the contours of an alleged PR and digital campaign; independent verification of a single, central 'bot farm' actively switching targets is, however, still contested.

Court Papers Show Allegations of a Co-ordinated Media Push

Court documents filed by Blake Lively in the Southern District of New York set out in detail what her lawyers describe as a 'well-funded retaliation campaign' that used publicists, crisis managers and digital strategists to 'bury' and 'destroy' critics and fact witnesses.

The 141-page amended complaint names agencies and individuals and reproduces alleged text messages and emails used to support the claim. Lively's filing argues that the tactics produced a climate of threats and online harassment directed at her and others.

The same filings, and related litigation papers, reference communications in which PR operatives discuss planting negative narratives in media outlets, material that has been widely reported and is now part of discovery.

A later judge's order and opinions in the case make clear both the breadth of the documents produced and the court's scrutiny of competing factual claims, while also noting that some allegations remain disputed between parties.

What Fans are Posting

Fans pushing the 'bot farm' thesis have pointed to a short TikTok clip and to a suite of posts showing multiple accounts amplifying the same messages, tagging the same handles and replying en masse to critics.

@sambeeeee13 Hate asking but consider following - trying to hit 1k before the end of the year 🥹😅 Maybe the Swifties are right about this one? I googled it to make sure and it's all true??? ♬ WHY IS EVERYONE USING THIS - .

A growing chorus of fans on social platforms is now alleging that the same 'bot-farm' or coordinated digital campaign previously tied to the Blake Lively dispute is being directed at Taylor Swift.

One widely shared post reads: 'Justin Baldoni's PR Team is probably behind the Taylor Swift smear campaign. ... The owner of which is Scooter Braun. They have bots who pushed the rumours the first 2 days of the album drop. The person trying to get into Taylor's house? Not a coincidence. Can we stop trying to tear successful women down?!'

While fans point to synchronised posts, repeated narratives and mass tagging across threads as evidence of orchestration, the article stresses that no publicly available, platform-verified data (IPs, account creation logs, ad purchase records) has yet been produced that conclusively ties the same 'bot-farm' alleged in the Lively-Baldoni matter to a campaign aimed at Swift.

Stakes and Legal Context

The litigation series surrounding It Ends With Us has already produced high-stakes filings: Baldoni's countersuit included large monetary claims and publicity narratives; his headline countersuit sought the equivalent of roughly £298 million (approx. $400 million), an amount reported in filings and media reports.

The judge's rulings in June 2025 narrowed some claims but allowed discovery to proceed, meaning more internal communications may come to light in future pleadings.

Until platforms open their internal records or discovery produces clear forensic traces, the 'bot farm' accusation remains a plausible and alarming theory — and one courts, journalists and the social platforms themselves urgently need to investigate.